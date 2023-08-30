Deep Dive into Navigator Holdings Ltd.: Mads Peter Zacho, CEO of NVGS, Discusses Navigator’s Corporate Achievements, Strategies, and LPG Sector Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, Chief Executive Officer of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS), participated in Capital Link’s Deep Dive Series. This series is an in-depth 1-on-1 discussion between a research analyst and publicly listed shipping company CEO on the company and sector.



Ben Nolan at Stifel engaged in a comprehensive discussion with Mr. Mads Peter Zacho at Navigator Holdings Ltd. on Navigator’s success story, covering topics from historical milestones to corporate achievements, strategies, and LPG sector insights.

Interview Highlights: (indicating the time each topic is addressed in the interview)

Navigator’s business scope = 1:17

Fleet and cargo diversity = 3:29

Navigator’s history = 5:01

50/50 ethylene export joint venture with Enterprise Products Partners = 8:16

Current business landscape = 10:45

LPG sector insights – Supply side = 13:09

LPG sector insights – Demand side = 14:40

CO2 transportation and growth potential = 18:06

Ethylene Export Terminal Expansion = 20:00

Opportunities for new infrastructure projects = 22:16

Outlook for Navigator Holdings = 25:53



The full interview can be accessed at the link below:

https://youtu.be/QVD-DfM7VK8

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator’s fleet consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

Visit the company website at www.navigatorgas.com

