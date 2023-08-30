Lleida.net obtains European patent on its method for registering content in blockchain transactions

MADRID, Spain, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanish listed company Lleida.net (OTC.US) (ALLLN.PA) (LLN.MA) has been granted a European patent for its Method for Certifying the Content of Blockchain Transactions. The recognition is valid for 20 years and bears the number EP3761207, which is granted by the European Patent Office. The patent covers one of the main problems of blockchain networks and the blockchain industry which is the reliability of content entered into the network. The granting of this patent will allow the company to generate over its lifetime additional revenue in the SaaS segment estimated in the order of €30 million.



The method offers a way to immutably record messaging data in a blockchain ledger for traceability and trust purposes. Its innovation is the combination of the layer of trustworthiness that blockchain brings to events, transactions and actors involved in electronic certification.

In this way, you have in addition an extra security using the latest generation technology obtaining a more solid certificate in terms of proven validity and immutable traceability.

The trusted entity, in this case Lleida.net acts as a bridge between the certification system and the blockchain. As an inherently trusted party, it can feed real-world data into smart contracts on the blockchain network.

This allows smart contracts to access and record external data, such as message transmission details. The end result is a transparent, tamper-proof record of messaging activity that can be queried through the blockchain. "The new method provides a new way to certify communications using the security and decentralization of blockchain technology, and build trust in the new economy. The granting of this patent has been a great job by our entire team and is a step forward in our internationalization strategy," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company. Lleida.net is the leading company in the electronic signature, notification and contracting industry at the European level. It has been listed on BME Growth in Madrid since 2015, on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2018 and on OTCQX in New York since 2020.

The concession, valid for a period of 20 years, brings to 302 the number of patents worldwide received by the listed company on its certification and notification methods, as well as digital tokens in electronic contracting and notifications.

Lleida.net's growth strategy in the electronic signature, notification and contracting market in the countries in which it is already present and those in which it plans to be in the future, includes a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.

CONTACTS:

Pedrosa IR

ir@pedrosa.uk