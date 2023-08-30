necoTECH Secures Fifth TechConnect Award and Presents at Operational Energy and Logistics Summit in Honolulu, Hawaii
COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading sustainable infrastructure startup, necoTECH, has proudly claimed its fifth TechConnect award, recognizing their groundbreaking all-in-one technology designed for rapid infrastructure repair. The company's inventive approach to tackling the most critical infrastructure challenges confronting the United States was spotlighted at the Operational Energy and Logistics Summit (OELS) held in Honolulu, Hawaii. This groundbreaking solution is poised to make substantial contributions across multiple sectors, including aiding the Department of Defense in enhancing infrastructure within the Indo-Pacific region.
necoTECH has consistently excelled in delivering state-of-the-art sustainable infrastructure solutions to the Department of Defense. Through strategic collaborations with governmental bodies, the necoTECH team remains at the forefront of pioneering research. This ongoing research is instrumental in fortifying their proprietary technologies, poised to drive advancement within the construction sector. The primary focus lies in spearheading decarbonization efforts, curbing waste, and reducing dependence on manual labor.
Steve Flaherty, Founder & CEO of necoTECH, stated, 'Receiving our fifth TechConnect award is a testament to our unrelenting commitment to innovating solutions that benefit not only warfighters but also make impactful contributions across commercial and government domains.'
TechConnect stands as the world's premier multi-sector commercialization program, dedicated to emerging deep technologies.
necoTECH, LLC, is committed to guiding the construction industry toward a sustainable future. Their strategy involves leveraging advanced automation for pavement maintenance, data-driven decision-making processes, and innovative sustainable materials. Headquartered at the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University, necoTECH boasts influential development partners spanning both governmental and private sectors. Noteworthy collaborators include the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Army Corps of Engineers, and the Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX).
For additional information, please visit necotech.com or contact Steve Flaherty at hello@necotechusa.com.
Steve Flaherty
