LAURA CASTNER, PARTNER AT MAZZOLA LINDSTROM LLP, APPOINTED VICE-CHAIR OF ABA COPYRIGHT LITIGATION COMMITTEE 2023/24

New York based Law Firm American Bar Association

The opportunity with ABA/IPL section provides great educational and networking opportunities,” says Castner “I look forward to a productive and meaningful year with my team members” — Laura Castner, Partner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mazzola Lindstrom LLP, a law firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, announced that partner Laura Castner was recently appointed Vice-Chair of the Copyright Litigation Committee of the American Bar Association Section of Intellectual Property Law for the upcoming 2023-24 bar year. As part of the ABA and one of the largest organizations of intellectual property professionals in the world, the Section is a highly respected and influential voice of the IP Bar. This appointment is a reflection of Ms. Castner’s ongoing commitment to the American Bar Association and the IP Bar.

“The opportunity with ABA/IPL section provides great educational and networking opportunities,” says Castner “I look forward to a productive and meaningful year with my team members”

Laura Castner has more than 25 years of experience litigating complex business, trade secrets, and intellectual property cases. Laura’s intellectual property experience includes representing copyright owners and applicants in federal litigation regarding copyright ownership, authorship, and infringement. She represents trademark owners in infringement litigation in federal courts and represents trademark applicants and owners in registration and cancellation proceedings before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. Laura is a member of the New York, New Jersey, and California Bars.

For more detail please click here to read her full biography by clicking on this link.

###

About Mazzola Lindstrom LLP: Mazzola Lindstrom LLP represents companies in corporate transactional matters for both private and entrepreneurial clients, including formations, mergers, acquisitions, and other contracts. The attorneys at Mazzola Lindstrom combine critical business experience and a commitment to legal excellence and professional integrity to serve a diverse client base in a wide variety of industries and practice areas. www.mazzolalindstrom.com