PAUSE THE WORLD FOR PEACE HOSTS FIRST EVER 100% SOLAR-POWERED CONCERT IN TIMES SQUARE FOR PEACE & ECOLOGY

PEACE LEGENDS JOIN FORCES WITH YOUNG GLOBAL INFLUENCERS IN A MOVEMENT FOR PEACE, HUMAN SECURITY, AND CLIMATE ACTION, AS TIMES SQUARE IN NEW YORK CITY PAUSES FOR PEACE.



DATE & TIME: LIVE BROADCAST STARTS AT 12:00PM EDT VIA UNIFY

This September 21st, 2023 on the UN International Day of Peace, both in-person and global virtual audiences will experience the first ever 100% solar-powered concert in Times Square for peace and ecology, powered by multi-faceted musical artist and climate activist AY Young and his Battery Tour, complimented by SmartFlower. Also featured is mental tranquility advocate and acclaimed singer Michel Pascal, who will be joined by US Presidential Candidate, author, and activist Marianne Williamson and Myron McKinley of Earth, Wind, & Fire. As a part of the larger five-hour Peace Day event, this concert will accompany virtual messages from legacy peacekeepers like Ringo Starr, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Douglas, Jane Goodall, Sir Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, Deepak Chopra, Joe Dispenza, Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick, and Shakira. The nonprofit event producer Good News Corporation, has partnered with OMMM, UNIFY, WE.net, AY Young, Battery Tour, Playa Betty’s, Samsung, GM, BNP Paribas, New York Parks and Recreation, and Times Square Alliance.

The Battery Tour’s involvement in the Pause the World for Peace event is highly intentional. On a mission to break barriers and build bridges, AY Young was appointed by the United Nations as Global Youth Leader for the Sustainable Development Goals in 2020, Generation 17 Youth Ambassador, and SDG Champion. AY has performed over 800 concerts powered entirely by the Battery Tour’s renewable energy. “We are all outlets for change,” says the artist. And driving positive change is a major theme between Pause the World for Peace event collaborators.

Michel Pascal will lead a dance meditation and musical performance, seamlessly combining the serenity of meditation, and the joy of dance, promising a unique and transformative experience. Pascal, co-founder of OMMM which is a movement to create a positive impact on individuals and communities worldwide through the practice of meditation, music and multimedia content. Pascal, A.K.A "The Medicine Voice," has been performing at Carnegie Hall since 2016, while working closely with marginalized communities, including prisoners and veterans. The concert will also feature a bilingual meditation guided by Juliana Klinkert, an esteemed meditation teacher known for her work at Amity Foundation and in Hispanic communities.

Young and Pascal, along with the generations they represent, continue a wave of peace work built on the foundations of champions of peace like David Gershon (led 1986 Earth Run Torch of Peace), Ben Bowler (founder of UNITY Earth bringing cease-fires for peace), his eminence Shyalpa Rinpoche (currently building Universal Peace Sanctuary at UNESCO World Heritage Site for Peace), and Jonathan Granoff (World Academy of Art & Science Fellow and UN Ambassador to the Nobel Peace Laureates). They, like others both in New York and nationally, including Michael Fitzpatrick (25 year cellist to the Dalai Lama), Rick Ulfic & Andrew Kaen (established 11 Days of Global Unity), Reverend Susana Bastarrica & James Cannings (founded Vigil for International Day of Peace), and Reverend Deborah Muldow & Fumi Johns (of May Peace Prevail on Earth with 250,000 Peace Poles worldwide), have dedicated their lives to empowering communities, fostering cooperation, and addressing global challenges with transformative social innovations. Seeds that were planted decades ago are breaking ground as a new surge of activism takes shape in a post-pandemic society ready for collaborative action.

The Pause the World for Peace event includes a special segment entitled “Peace in Action” with renowned representatives sharing the latest in major global issues, including domestic violence, school safety, human rights, human security, animal rights, climate action, and ending violence in health, politics, and religion, regardless of gender, race, or disability, promoting practical paths to a thriving life for all. A special military and police tribute for fallen heroes will be featured.

The Pause the World for Peace event, set in the Duffy Square section of Times Square, NY, is hosted by the Good News Corporation, whose founder Reverend Paul Sladkus has coordinated global Pause the World for Peace broadcasts in Central Park for 21 years, and continues to be a leader in rallying movements for peace in action. Sladkus, who is an ordained all faith minister, implores, “193 countries in the UN unanimously agreed to a CEASE FIRE EVERYWHERE, ACTS OF PEACE & LOVE, and WE CAN DO IT. Let’s listen to Ringo Starr at 12:00pm Noon ET as he requests a Worldwide Moment of Silence for PEACE, from Times Square, virtually on September 21, 2023, and then keep that moment going for peace to last FOREVER.”

The event will run until 5:00PM EDT and will air to the world via UNIFY (received 2 billion views with the UN for Peace Day in 2017), who will broadcast the program to their combined partner audience of millions worldwide. McKinsey Co. stated that there are 1.6 billion people worldwide already aware of the International Day of Peace. Pause the World for Peace aims to amplify the urgent need for collective action and global cooperation. Together, we stand in solidarity to promote peace, human security, and climate action for a better and brighter future for all.

Performing with Michel Pascal is Myron McKinley, Paul Pesco, legendary guitarist of Madonna and Jennifer Lopez; Stacey Lamont Sydnor, iconic drummer of The Jackson 5; Ian Martin, soulful bassist known for collaborations with David Foster and Barry Manilow; Randy J. Greene, artist, singer, and dancer of Tuscarora Nation, Turtle Clan; and other diverse, exceptional musicians. Other stage appearances include: the City of New York, Heck from Angry Elephant, Peace Parrots, Protect Yo Heart (featuring artist Uncutt “Love is…” wall), Let’s Disrupt Digital Music Showcase, Indiggo Twins, Chip Shelton Peace Ensemble, Elvis & Elton John Performance Artists Ralph Carey & Russ Davis, Michael Jackson performance artist W. Jackson, Reid Stowe 1,000 Days at Sea, “Beyond the Raging Sea” (refugee movie trailer), David Lynch TM, Harlem Globetrotters Cheer Program, Andrea McArdle as Annie on broadway with dog Sandy, Saranne Rothberg (Stage 4 cancer survivor, Comedy Cures Foundation), Dr. Levry Global Visionary for Peace, Author and Founder of Neuro Activating Advanced Meditation (NAAM), performance artist Quinn Lemley as Rita Hayworth (face painted on atomic bomb as PR stunt, WWII), Bruce Stephen Foster, Giorgia Fumanti, Carnegie Hall Pianist Katya Grineva, Michael Bulychev-Okser, Global Stress Initiative, Himalaya Peace Caravan, “Rock & Roll Man” the Musical (Pioneer DJ Alan Freed, unified through music, desegregation, he named rock & roll), and the Woodstock Forever: Peace, Love & HOPE Movie.

