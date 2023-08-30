Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market worth $0.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Content Disarm And Reconstruction Market size is projected to reach USD 0.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2026

Chicago, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Content Disarm And Reconstruction Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 0.5 billion by 2026 from USD 0.2 billion in 2021, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The content disarm and reconstruction market is growing due to the presence of global and emerging players in the market. The major factors that are driving the adoption of CDR solutions among the enterprises as well as SMEs across various verticals including government and defense, BFSI, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, and others due to significant adoption of cloud services and security infrastructure. Developing countries across APAC and MEA are expected to offer more opportunities for vendors in the market.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market value in 2026 USD 0.5 Billion Market value in 2021 USD 0.2 Billion Market Growth Rate 15.7% CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific (APAC) Market size available for years 2016–2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Segments covered Component, Application Area(Email, Web, FTP, Removable Devices), Deployment Model (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered Check Point Software Technologies(Israel), Fortinet(US), Broadcom (US), OPSWAT(US), Peraton(US), Deep Secure (UK), Votiro (US), Resec Technologies(Israel), odix (Israel), Glasswall Solutions (England), Sasa Software (Israel) JiranSecurity (South Korea), YazamTech(Israel), Solebit(Mimecast), CybACE Solutions (India), SoftCamp (South Korea), and Gatefy (US)

The recent economic slowdown with the impact of COVID-19 emphasizes the need for alternate business systems. It has become important for businesses to embrace cloud computing and migrate to cloud content disarm and reconstruction solutions. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is covered throughout the report. The pandemic has had a positive impact on the content disarm and reconstruction market. CDR has increasingly gained market traction amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to cater to the growing cyber-attacks with the growing adoption of remote working models. The COVID-19 pandemic has created an enormous challenge for businesses across the globe in continuing operations despite the massive shutdown of offices and other facilities. The increasing use of technologies, especially in the pandemic situation, to stay connected and efficiently operate businesses leads to the threat of cyber-attacks. Thus, the demand for advanced digital infrastructures has hit the roof. Such technologies have also become a bigger and more lucrative target for cybercriminals. Systems are more prone to cyber-attacks during this pandemic crisis. Enterprises are finding alternatives for providing their workforce with resources and infrastructures to work remotely and maintain business continuity. The cyber security of this remote workforce and enterprises plays a vital role in catering to clients during lockdowns. Therefore, it offers a great market opportunity for CDR vendors.

Based on the component, the market is segmented into two categories: solutions, and services. The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Services, including consulting, integration and implementation, training and education, and support and maintenance, are required at various stages, starting from the pre-sale’s requirement assessment to post-sales product deployment and execution, thus enabling the client to get maximum RoI. Services constitute an integral part in deploying the solution on-board, imparting training, and handling and maintaining the software solution. Companies offering these services encompass consultants, solution experts, and dedicated project management teams that specialize in the design and delivery of critical decision support software, tools, and services.

The content disarm, and reconstruction market is segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud segment. The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. CDR solutions are migrating to the cloud from the on-premises deployment model as the former offers benefits such as reduced operational costs, making the technology accessible to the organizations and departments that lack capital and good infrastructure to support the on-premises deployment model. ECDR software can be deployed as a cloud-based model, allowing multiple users to access information through the internet. Cloud services require no upfront cost or pay according to the user requirement. The cloud deployment model offers various benefits to organizations, such as quick deployment, scalability, and anywhere access. Data security is a major concern while adopting cloud services. Thus, organizations are moving toward private and hybrid cloud solutions.

Manufacturing vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals during the forecast period. To aptly serve the needs of citizens, government agencies must advance and expand the deployment of advanced technologies for the development of infrastructure. Manufacturing companies are increasingly relying on software applications to automate processes, manage supply chains, and facilitate R&D. The digitalization of processes and products has made the endpoints and networks vulnerable to various advanced threats. This is likely to drive the demand for CDR solutions.

The CDR market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. The CDR report provides insights into these regional markets in terms of market size, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, and COVID-19 impact. North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the CDR market, followed by Europe, owing to the presence of CDR vendors, early technological adoption of smart technologies, rising strategic partnerships, and demand for workload-centric IT infrastructure. Moreover, various government initiatives and the imminent need among European and North American enterprises to handle data and cyber security challenges present a strong opportunity for CDR vendors to expand locally. The demand for IT security solutions is increasing in APAC and Latin America due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies and increasing awareness about the benefits of advanced IT security solutions.

Top Trends in Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market

Organisations are putting more importance on cybersecurity solutions like CDR to guard against malware, ransomware, and other risks embedded in files as a result of the frequency and sophistication of intrusions.

Organisations were being forced to install strict security measures by regulatory constraints. Strong security procedures, such as the application of technology like CDR to mitigate data breaches and leaks, were required by compliance requirements like GDPR, HIPAA, and others.

The need for cloud-native security solutions, such as CDR, increased as more enterprises moved their activities to the cloud. Files stored and accessed in cloud environments were protected by cloud-based CDR systems.

It's possible that traditional antivirus programmes miss brand-new threats. Using cutting-edge heuristics and behavioural analysis, CDR solutions were concentrating on improving their capacity to identify and neutralise zero-day threats.

CDR solutions that could smoothly interact with an organization's existing cybersecurity infrastructure, including as firewalls, email gateways, and endpoint protection systems, were in high demand.

Key Industry Development

To include their technology into their current security suites, many cybersecurity firms teamed up with CDR solution suppliers. These partnerships attempted to provide clients with comprehensive protection by combining different security techniques.

To diversify their product offerings and bolster their security portfolios, larger cybersecurity businesses were buying up smaller CDR solution providers. The growing need for reliable content protection was the driving force behind this consolidation.

The detection methods used by CDR solutions were always being improved in order to capture more complex and evasive threats. To improve threat detection precision, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and behavioural analysis were being used

CDR solutions concentrated on offering seamless interaction with cloud storage systems like Dropbox, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive in response to the growing popularity of cloud services. Users were able to scan and sanitise files right in the cloud environment thanks to this.

The user experience and workflow disturbances were being improved by CDR solution suppliers. Quick deployment, automated processes, and user-friendly interfaces are becoming essential components of product design.

