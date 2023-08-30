SEALSQ Semiconductors Enhances IoT Security for Medical Devices: A New Era of Monitored, Managed, and Protected Healthcare Solutions



ZUG, Switzerland – August 30, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain, and IoT operating as a holding company, today announced that its Semiconductors Post Quantum subsidiary, SEALSQ Corp. (Nasdaq: LAES) (“SEALSQ”), is introducing a new generation of semiconductors designed to enhance the IoT security for medical devices with clients, including a U.S. based healthcare equipment manufacturer currently using these microchips.



SEALSQ's advanced security solution addresses the dynamic needs of the IoMT sector. By emphasizing adaptability, their secure element can be tailored to fulfil diverse requirements including factory-set, over-the-air, at the wafer level, or on-package. Integral to this solution are private keys and X509 certificates, ensuring compatibility with established protocols such as MATTER, Wi-SUN, and OPC. This advanced technology simplifies and streamlines authentication and commissioning, particularly with renowned platforms like Microsoft AZURE and AWS Clouds.



Beyond mere device inception, SEALSQ's dedicated PKI platform, INeS, offers a revolutionary approach. Providing manufacturers with a user-friendly interface, INeS allows seamless generation and management of compliant certificates throughout the device's lifecycle.



The foundation of this cutting-edge solution is SEALSQ’s VaultIC292, a testament to unparalleled security. Rooted in the reliable CCEAL4+ level Tamper Resistant hardware platform, it has been a cornerstone for safeguarding critical applications ranging from National IDs and e-Passports to Banking. The design of VaultIC292 prioritizes efficient operations with a minimalistic external component structure.



IoMT’s rise is synonymous with the evolution of healthcare. While remote patient monitoring stands out, the landscape is abundant with devices revolutionizing patient care. Semiconductors have played a pivotal role, revolutionizing medical technology and allowing precise electrical current control. This precision has paved the way for breakthrough devices that are reshaping detection, diagnosis, and treatment methodologies across ailments.



With smart devices like wearables transforming healthcare, SEALSQ Semiconductors is proud to be at the helm of this revolution. Their emphasis on integrating semiconductor technology has unlocked limitless possibilities, cementing a future where medical science meets unmatched security.

About SEALSQ:

A flagship subsidiary of the WISeKey Group, SEALSQ specializes in crafting solutions rooted in Semiconductors, PKI, Provisioning services, and pioneering Post-Quantum technology hardware/software products. From Multi-Factor Authentication devices and Home Automation to sophisticated IT infrastructures and Industrial Control Systems, SEALSQ is at the forefront. The focus on Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) aims to construct cryptographic methods resilient against formidable quantum computer attacks. Dive deeper into our innovations at www.sealsq.com.



About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



