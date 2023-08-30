UNLEASH THE SECRETS OF NATURE'S BEST-KEPT BEAUTY TIPS IN MEZA SISTERS’ “NATURAL BEAUTIES”
Marita and Mimina’s new how-to shares ways to unlock the transformative power of organic ingredientsETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Marita and Mimina Meza, the dynamic duo behind Natural Beauties: Homemade Wellness Tips from Head to Toe, have cracked the code to beautiful, glowing skin and overall wellness. As twin sisters with lifelong careers in the beauty industry, they have learned many insider tips and tricks for taking care of themselves using affordable, natural ingredients as beauty and wellness products.
The Meza twins' book takes readers on a journey through nature's rich offerings, from the earth's bounty to its lush greenery. The book guides readers in discovering and preparing science-backed wellness products, including easy-to-follow beauty recipes that use only organic and readily available ingredients. By exploring the transformative power of natural elements, readers can learn to care for themselves and enhance their well-being in a sustainable and affordable way.
Their new book is truly a treasure trove of homemade skincare and wellness solutions that will leave readers looking and feeling their best. From simple DIY face masks to luxurious body scrubs, Natural Beauties is jam-packed with easy-to-follow recipes that use only the power of nature.
Marita and Mimina’s passion for natural beauty and wellness is rooted in their upbringing in Venezuela, where they learned to appreciate the healing properties of natural ingredients. After studying law in their home country and hotel and restaurant management in Montreal, they turned to the beauty industry, where they found their true calling.
Natural Beauties: Homemade Wellness Tips from Head to Toe is now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle format and in other digital retailers worldwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17142495529 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other