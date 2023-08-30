TAPCO Partners with SWARCO McCain to Offer Traffic Signal Cabinets and Controllers

SWARCO McCain's state-of-the-art cabinets and controllers are equipped for smart city integration

BROWN DEER, Wis. , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. (TAPCO), manufacturer, distributor and service provider of roadway safety innovations is excited to announce their latest partnership with SWARCO McCain, a transportation solutions provider.

Through this new collaboration, TAPCO will now offer SWARCO McCain’s expansive portfolio of traffic signal heads, cabinets and controllers. The products TAPCO will distribute include traffic signal cabinets and controllers equipped for seamless integration into smart city infrastructure. SWARCO McCain’s ATC and NEMA cabinets are engineered with safety and efficiency in mind, and their controllers are designed for effectively managing intersection operations.





"TAPCO is the perfect partner for SWARCO McCain," said Jimi Meshulam, President and CEO at SWARCO McCain. "Their stellar reputation and service-first approach ensure a higher level of care and support for our mutual customers."

“We’re thrilled to join forces with SWARCO McCain and expand our range of traffic signal cabinets and controllers,” said Bryan Everard, Signal and Parking ITS Solutions Manager at TAPCO. “This partnership allows us to enhance our commitment to roadway safety and continues to position TAPCO as a leading provider of advanced transportation solutions.”

SWARCO McCain brings 30+ years of experience and a deep understanding of the traffic industry to their portfolio, ensuring transportation officials have access to high quality, reliable solutions. By partnering with SWARCO McCain, TAPCO will be able to provide communities in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky with some of the most advanced solutions in the signalized intersection market.

About TAPCO

As an industry-leading innovator, TAPCO manufactures, distributes and services a wide portfolio of traffic and parking safety solutions designed to increase safe travels for all. Since 1956, TAPCO has set the standard for delivering reliable, cutting-edge traffic safety enhancements. From wrong-way alert systems to preventative maintenance options, safety is at the heart of all TAPCO innovations. For more information, please visit their website and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About SWARCO McCain, Inc.

San Diego-based transportation technology firm SWARCO McCain, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures intelligent transportation systems (ITS) and traffic control products to promote increased roadway safety, improved traffic efficiency, and more sustainable communities.

