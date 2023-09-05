Get in The Game Sports Career Conference for Students of Color Gaining Momentum

Get in the Game Sports Career Conference Get in the Game Sports Career Conference presented by SBRnet Get in the Game Sports Career Conference presented by First and Pen

SBRnet and First and Pen are excited to announce the Get in the Game sports career conference for students of color at HBCU's and colleges and universities.

BALTIMORE, MD, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To introduce and connect diverse talent within the sports business, First and Pen and SBRnet are launching a sports business conference, Get in the Game.

The inaugural event will take place October 6th-8th, 2023 at the Sheraton Inner Harbor in Baltimore, MD, and bring together students of color from HBCUs and surrounding institutions to introduce them to the various career pathways and experiences in the sports industry.

“Our goal is to educate students about the large number of career options that exist in sports and connect companies with talented young men and women of color who will help them forge future success across their businesses,” said First and Pen founder Yussuf Khan. “As an industry veteran, an entrepreneur, and educator, I understand the needs and goals of the industry, the opportunities it presents, and the talent, vision, and success that young people of color can bring when doors are opened.”

Get in the Game is a three-day conference and career expo that will directly connect students with industry leaders and recruiters, as well as provide insight, education, and direct interaction with business practices, strategies, and operations across the industry.

And Baltimore is the perfect city to host it.

“We’re excited to bring Get in The Game to Baltimore,” said Khan. “The area is home to four historic HBCUs and the city is driving distance from other universities and colleges.”

The event will feature a wide range of companies representing the retail, media, professional, and collegiate sports industries. Confirmed presenting sponsors include Dick’s Sporting Goods, On Running, ASICS, Clarks, Sodexo Live, The Advertising Council, The Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and Under Armour. The sponsors represent the wide spectrum of careers in the sports business: retail, hospitality, brands, marketing, and team sports.

“Our goal is to showcase the range of career options in sports that are open to students of color,” said Mark Sullivan, a managing partner of SBRnet, which provides data and other sports business resources to more than 260 colleges and universities.

Get in the Game will feature three main components:

• An educational conference where students will learn about the business and what companies are seeking in candidates.

• A career expo where students can meet directly with talent acquisition executives.

• A series of experiential field trips where students will travel to local sports businesses to learn first-hand how the sports industry operates.

For more information, including registration, travel, the full agenda, and more, please visit https://getinthegameconference.net/GITG/Home.aspx

For More Information:

Mark Sullivan

646.319.7878

mark@sbrnet.com

Yussuf Khan

917.754.0928

yussuf@thekhantegroup.com

About First and Pen: First And Pen informs, inspires, and connects through voices of color in sports. The publisher is the sports media vertical from The Khanate Group; a media, tech, and eCommerce company fully committed to supporting and investing in underserved and overlooked communities, individuals, and voices of color.

Company CEO Yussuf Khan has over two decades of experience in sports and multicultural media. After beginning his career at ESPN, he invested the last 18 years of his career in start-up ventures, building a successful track record at companies such as CSTV (now CBS Sports Network), Interactive One (now Urban One), Big Lead Sports and The Shadow League. The media veteran has a unique and diverse career path with a long history in the fields of multimedia sales, marketing, communications, journalism, and content creation.

About SBRnet: SBRnet is a comprehensive online data platform of nationwide sports marketing analytics, using syndicated and custom proprietary sports fan information for professional and college sports, consumer research, industry reports, and licensed industry articles. Since 2020, SBRnet has been owned by Neil Schwartz and Mark Sullivan. Schwartz is a 20-year veteran of sports data with stints at Nielsen and SportscanInfo.

Sullivan is an editor and publisher and one of the founders of The Running Event conference and trade show. The pair are also co-hosts of the “My First Job in Sports” web series.