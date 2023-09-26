Introducing IntelliCUBE Axial Fans: Mainstream's Innovation in HVAC Technology Continues with More Commercial Solutions
Revolutionizing HVAC Solutions: Mainstream Unveils IntelliCUBE Axial Fans, Offering Unmatched Versatility and Efficiency with Up to 25,000 CFM per Fan.
With IntelliCUBE Axial Fans, we're not just offering a fan; we're providing a scalable solution that can grow with our clients' businesses.”BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream, a well-known manufacturer of Air Handling Unit fans and coils, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, IntelliCUBE Axial Fans. Continuing the legacy of a three-generation family company, Mainstream is solidifying its position as a leader in the HVAC industry.
— Sheldon Markham, Sales Lead, Mainstream Fluid & Air
Mainstream, founded in 1992, has been committed to providing cutting-edge solutions for commercial HVAC applications. Its newest product, the IntelliCUBE Axial Fan, is a significant leap forward in performance and design. Offering up to 25,000 CFM per fan and static pressure up to 1.5 inches w.g., with a maximum motor size of 10 HP, this advanced fan is suitable for heavy-duty commercial and industrial environments.
Sheldon Markham, Sales Lead at Mainstream, spoke about the company's commitment to innovation: "With the introduction of IntelliCUBE Axial Fans, we have achieved a balance of power and adaptability that's unparalleled in the industry. The cube design allows for flexible arrangements, and the robust, powder-coated, welded steel frames are specifically crafted for the most demanding applications. We see this as a natural evolution in our product line."
Specifically, these axial fans are ideal as return and exhaust fans, and can be utilized in applications including garage exhaust and data center applications.
IntelliCUBE Axial Fans offer a unique blend of efficiency and durability. Unlike traditional fans, but similar to other IntelliCUBE products, the cube design can be stacked in arrays of any size and arrangement, allowing customization to specific needs and environments.
Sheldon Markham continued, "What sets the IntelliCUBE Axial Fans apart is their ability to move large volumes of air at low pressure. Our commitment to customer-centric solutions has led us to create a product that caters to the specific needs of commercial and industrial HVAC systems. With IntelliCUBE Axial Fans, we're not just offering a fan; we're providing a scalable solution that can grow with our clients' businesses."
Building on the success of previous product lines, Mainstream's IntelliCUBE Axial Fans are set to redefine industry standards.
Mainstream's commitment to knowledge, innovation, and integrity continues to drive the company forward. As it celebrates over three decades of manufacturing excellence, the launch of IntelliCUBE Axial Fans marks a new chapter in the company's history.
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded in the early 90's as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past three decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of air handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.
Mainstream's commitment to excellence in product development, service, and employee satisfaction has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner in the HVAC industry. The company's dedication to innovation and integrity ensures that its products and services meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
Nick Walker
Mainstream
+1 908-928-4402
nick.walker@mainstream-corp.com