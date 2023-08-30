Submit Release
Getty Images to Participate at the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (“Getty Images”) (NYSE: GETY) a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, announced today that management will participate at the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City on September 6, 2023.

Craig Peters, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a live fireside chat at 11:15 AM ET on September 6, 2023, and Jennifer Leyden, Chief Financial Officer, and Steven Kanner, VP, Investor Relations and Treasury, will host 1x1 investor meetings on the same day. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat can be found on Getty Images’ investor relations website at https://investors.gettyimages.com/.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 541,000 contributors and more than 310 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Investor Contact:
Getty Images
Steven Kanner
Investorrelations@gettyimages.com

Media Contact:
Getty Images
Julia Holmes
Julia.Holmes@gettyimages.com


