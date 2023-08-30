Gulfstream Legal Group Hires Alan Robinson to Fill Vice President of Legal Solutions Role

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfstream Legal Group, a respected litigation support company with specialties in eDiscovery and Records Retrieval/Court Reporting, today announces the hiring of Alan Robinson, an experienced eDiscovery professional, to fill the role of Vice President of Legal Solutions. In this role, Robinson will develop and support client relationships and work with clients and the Gulfstream team to ensure successful eDiscovery results.



Robinson has more than 16 years of legal technology and eDiscovery experience. Most recently, he served as Legal and Compliance Lead for GLG, where he worked with law firm leaders and their client’s legal and compliance teams. He has served in various business development and client support roles at Cimplifi, iDiscover, EY and Applied Discovery.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alan to the Gulfstream team of experts,” says Joe Swingle, President of Gulfstream. “He is a creative and intelligent problem solver who has a reputation for outstanding client satisfaction. Our clients will benefit from his expertise developed out of his years of experience and passion for eDiscovery.”

Robinson can be reached at arobinson@gulfstreamlegal.com or via LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alanjrobinson/

About Gulfstream Legal Group

Gulfstream Legal Group has deep roots in the litigation support industry. Founded in Houston, Texas, in 1991, it was a strategic initiative to serve the document reproduction business of its law firm clients. This technology-based consulting company has grown to provide legal professionals across the United States with the services and software they need to find, manage, and produce information involved in legal matters. The company focuses on providing cost-effective and efficient tools and processes and has specific expertise in Records Retrieval and eDiscovery. Learn more at www.gulfstreamlegal.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Gulfstream Legal Group

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a90d6a6-0c4d-4a17-a413-60ad0742eaab