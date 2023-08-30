Submit Release
EU4Moldova: Boico Street partially restored in Ungheni

On 29 August, a section of Alexandru Boico Street in Ungheni, Moldova, repaired with the support of the European Union and UNDP Moldova, was put into operation. European Union Ambassador Jānis Mažeiks took part in the inauguration ceremony.

The renovation works, worth over €420,000, included the renewal of 0.7 km of road infrastructure, installation of kerbs, road markings, installation of 50 road signs, improvement of six courtyard entrances, a green zone, two pedestrian crossings, and installation of lighting.

The renovation was carried out within the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme, financed by the EU and implemented by the UNDP and UNICEF. Ungheni Municipality also contributed to the renovation.

