Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,443 in the last 365 days.

New platform highlighting youth opportunities launched in Georgia

Georgia has launched the first government website dedicated to opportunities for young people.

The Youth Platform („ახალგაზრდობის პლატფორმა“) website was prepared with the support of an EU-funded project. 

The page divides the information into the following topics: youth activities, education, volunteering, etc.

The website also provides separate information on organisations that work in the youth sector and with educational institutions.

All projects offering opportunities for young people can also be found on an interactive map.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

New platform highlighting youth opportunities launched in Georgia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more