New platform highlighting youth opportunities launched in Georgia

Georgia has launched the first government website dedicated to opportunities for young people.

The Youth Platform („ახალგაზრდობის პლატფორმა“) website was prepared with the support of an EU-funded project.

The page divides the information into the following topics: youth activities, education, volunteering, etc.

The website also provides separate information on organisations that work in the youth sector and with educational institutions.

All projects offering opportunities for young people can also be found on an interactive map.

