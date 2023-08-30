EU Delegation to Ukraine releases film dedicated to the culture of the Ukrainian North

The EU Delegation to Ukraine has released on its Facebook page the film Culture during the war. North, produced with the support of the EU.

The film was produced by the EU Delegation to Ukraine’s partner, Ukrainer, as part of an EU communication campaign aimed at supporting Ukrainian culture.

It focuses on the culture of the North of Ukraine, its preservation and creation during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“The north of Ukraine is currently the rear and a shelter for those fleeing from the front line, and also a territory that has experienced battles and occupation; it borders with Russia and Belarus, and therefore is constantly under threat,” the EU Delegation says in a Facebook post.

“If destroying Ukrainian culture and identity is so important for our enemy [Russia], then I don’t understand why the people living in the territory of Ukraine think there is still a question about preserving and developing culture, even during the war,” says one of the characters of the film, played by Andriy Sokolov, a musician and co-founder of the ‘Warnyakannya’ project.

Find out more

Press release