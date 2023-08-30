Stem Cell Therapy Market is Expected to Reach $558 million | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the stem cell therapy industry is poised to revolutionize medical treatment paradigms, offering unprecedented avenues for personalized and regenerative medicine. Rapid advancements in stem cell research, combined with breakthroughs in technology and our understanding of cellular biology, are propelling the field towards transformative applications across a wide spectrum of ailments, from degenerative diseases to organ transplantation and tissue regeneration. This burgeoning industry holds the potential to not only alleviate suffering and enhance the quality of life for countless individuals but also to significantly reduce the burden on traditional healthcare systems by addressing the root causes of diseases. However, ethical, regulatory, and accessibility considerations will remain pivotal in shaping the responsible and equitable development of this remarkable sector.

Stem Cell Therapy market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $257 million in 2022 and is poised to reach $558 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Expanding therapeutic applications of cell & gene therapies and emergence of iPSCs as an effective alternative to embryonic stem cells (ESCs) are the two key opportunities of the stem cell therapy market. More than 9 cell & gene therapies have been approved by the US FDA as of February 2020; in the same year more than 300 cell and gene therapies were under clinical development.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=48

Stem Cell Therapy Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $257 million Estimated Value by 2027 $558 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Cell Source, Type, Therapeutic Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for cell & gene therapies Key Market Drivers Availability of funding for stem cell research

Stem Cell Therapy market major players covered in the report, such as:

Smith+Nephew (UK)

MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

CORESTEM (South Korea)

Pharmicell Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

NuVasive, Inc. (US)

RTI Surgical (US)

AlloSource (US)

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl (Italy)

Orthofix (US)

Regrow Biosciences Pvt Ltd. (India)

and STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD. (India). Athersys (US)

Mesoblast Ltd (Australia)

Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (US)

Pluristem Inc. (Israel)

Brainstorm Cell Limited. (US)

ViaCyte, Inc. (US)

Gamida Cell (US)

Kangstem Biotech (South Korea)

Hope Biosciences (US)

Cellular Biomedicine Group (US)

Personalized Stem Cells (US)

and Among Others

Buy a Stem Cell Therapy Industry Report (166 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=48

This report categorizes the stem cell therapy market into the following segments:

Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Type

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Source

Adipose tissue-derived MSCs (mesenchymal stem cells),

Bone marrow-derived MSCs,

Placental/umbilical cord-derived MSCs, and

Other Cell Sources

Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Therapeutic Application

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wounds & Injuries

Cardiovascular Diseases

Surgeries

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Other Therapeutic Applications

Stem Cell Therapy Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=48

The key stakeholders in the Stem Cell Therapy market include:

Research Institutions and Universities: Academic institutions play a crucial role in advancing stem cell research, discovering new applications, and expanding our understanding of stem cell biology. They are hubs for innovation, knowledge dissemination, and training the next generation of researchers.

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies: These entities are at the forefront of translating stem cell research into practical therapies. They invest in research and development, conduct clinical trials, and commercialize stem cell-based treatments for various medical conditions.

Healthcare Providers and Clinics: Hospitals, clinics, and medical centers are instrumental in delivering stem cell therapies to patients. They collaborate with researchers and companies to provide safe and effective treatments, adhering to medical standards and regulations.

Regulatory Authorities: Government agencies and regulatory bodies (such as the FDA in the United States) oversee the approval and monitoring of stem cell therapies to ensure patient safety, efficacy, and ethical considerations.

Patients and Patient Advocacy Groups: Individuals seeking treatment, especially those with chronic or degenerative diseases, have a vested interest in the advancements of stem cell therapies. Patient advocacy groups also play a role in raising awareness, influencing policies, and supporting research efforts.

Ethics Committees: As stem cell research raises complex ethical questions, ethics committees provide guidance and oversight to ensure that research and therapies are conducted responsibly and in accordance with ethical standards.

Investors and Funding Organizations: Private investors, venture capitalists, and funding organizations provide the financial support needed for research, development, and commercialization of stem cell therapies.

Legal Advisors and Intellectual Property Experts: Given the rapidly evolving nature of stem cell therapies, legal advisors and experts in intellectual property rights play a critical role in protecting innovations, ensuring patent rights, and navigating regulatory challenges.

Media and Public: Accurate and responsible reporting by the media helps disseminate information about advancements, benefits, and potential risks associated with stem cell therapies, shaping public perception and understanding.

International Organizations and Collaborations: Global organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and international collaborations facilitate knowledge exchange, harmonization of regulations, and collaborative efforts in advancing stem cell research and therapies on a worldwide scale.

Recent Developments:

In July 2022, CORESTEM (South Korea) continued enrolling participants for the Phase 3 clinical trial of NeuroNata-R. This therapy has received conditional approval for treating ALS patients in South Korea

In September 2020, Stemedica Cell Technologies received investigational new drug (IND) approval from the US FDA for intravenous allogeneic mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to treat moderate to severe COVID-19.

In August 2020, Pluristem Israel) collaborated with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (UAE) to develop stem cell therapies for COVID-19 treatment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Stem Cell Therapy Market:

Question1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the stem cell therapy market?

Answer: With the COVID-19 pandemic, stem cell therapies derived from a mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) depicted potential treatment as severely affected patients are associated with pneumonia, respiratory failure, ARDS, and pulmonary fibrosis cases. As a result, there has been an increase in the number of clinical trials. Countries such as the US, Spain, UK, France, Belgium, Mexico are conducting clinical trials for stem cell therapies to be used in the treatment against COVID-19.

Question 2. Who are the key players in the stem cell therapy market?

Answer: Key players in the stem cell therapy market include Smith+Nephew (UK), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Anterogen.Co., Ltd. (South Korea), CORESTEM (South Korea), Pharmicell Inc. (South Korea), NuVasive, Inc. (US), RTI Surgical (US), AlloSource (US), JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl (Italy), Orthofix (US), Regrow Biosciences Pvt Ltd. (India), and STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD. (India).

Question 3: Which cell sources segment dominates in the stem cell therapy market?

Answer: In 2021, adipose tissue derived MSCs accounted for the market's largest share due to their increasing utilization in treating inflammatory diseases and wounds & injuries. There are several associated advantages, such as ease of harvesting stem cells by minimally invasive methods, simplicity of the isolation procedure, and better quality & proliferation capacity of adipose tissue-derived stem cells.

Question 4: Which therapeutic application segment of the global stem cell therapy market is expected to witness lucrative growth?

Answer: The neurological disorders segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period after inflammatory and autoimmune diseases segment. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and the high cost of therapy.

Question 5: What is the market size for stem cell therapy market?

Answer: The global stem cell therapy market is projected to reach USD 558 million by 2027 from USD 257 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=48

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the stem cell therapy market based on type, cell source, therapeutic application and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities and trends)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall stem cell therapy market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and R&D activities in the stem cell therapy market.

Related Reports:

Stem Cell Assay Market

Biologics Safety Testing Market

Nerve Repair Market

Bone Growth Stimulator Market

Mycoplasma Testing Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/stem-cell-technologies-and-global-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/stem-cells-market.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com