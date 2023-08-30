Coup in Gabon: updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

NETHERLANDS, August 30 - News item | 30-08-2023 | 14:20

Foreign Affairs in contact with Dutch nationals in Gabon

Update 30 August, 11:30

Dutch nationals who are registered via the Foreign Affairs Information Service receive notifications of changes in the security situation via the travel advice and/or the Information Service. At the time of writing, we have not received any requests for help from Dutch nationals in Gabon. At this time the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not know exactly how many Dutch nationals are in the country. There is no registration requirement for Dutch nationals abroad. Therefore, it is important for Dutch nationals in Gabon to register with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Service (in Dutch).

Registering with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Service

If you are currently in Gabon, register with the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Service. Select ‘Aanmelden + registratie bij ambassade’. This will help you stay up to date on the latest developments. It also lets the Ministry of Foreign Affairs know that you are in the country. Make sure to deregister if you leave the country.

Minister Hoekstra on the situation in Gabon

Update 30 August, 10:30

Contacting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Update 30 August, 09:00

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation closely. Dutch nationals in Gabon can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contact centre 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Phone +31 247 247 247, or send a message via WhatsApp (+31 6 8238 7796) or X/Twitter (@247BZ).

Message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Update 30 August, 08:03

Reports are emerging of a coup in Gabon. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is monitoring the situation closely. If you are in Gabon, let your family/friends know how you are doing. Always follow the instructions and advice of the local authorities.

If you are in Gabon on an organised trip, stay in contact with your travel company. If you need help, contact your travel insurance company or the Dutch embassy [in Cotonou, Benin] at +31 247 247 247, or through X/Twitter @247BZ.

