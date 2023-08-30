Purna Pharmaceuticals ready for US market; Belgium-based family company gets green light from FDA
PUURS-SINT-AMANDS, ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Purna Pharmaceuticals from Puurs can now officially call itself FDA Inspected (NAI*). This approval allows the family-run company to now also offer their services on the US market. The FDA Inspected quality label is mandatory for all pharmaceutical companies wishing to enter the US market. To obtain this, the company underwent a meticulous inspection by the leading US authority. This showed that Purna Pharmaceuticals' procedures and processes are fully compliant with strict US safety and quality standards. A milestone they are (rightly) proud of.
Internationally known
Purna Pharmaceuticals was certainly not an unknown name in the pharma industry worldwide. They are best known for their contract services for the development and production of solid, liquid and semi-solid preparations. Over the years, the Puurs-based SME managed to grow into a preferred partner for most of the top 20 pharma multinationals.
To achieve this, Purna Pharmaceuticals previously obtained various quality labels such as GMP and ISO. However, the US market requires its own certificate for drugs, which can only be issued by the FDA.
For this certificate, for instance, a lot of attention is paid to security - both physical security of the site and data security (data integrity).
US market
The US market still remains one of the largest pharmaceutical markets and therefore offers many opportunities for Purna Pharmaceuticals. The FDA inspection gives a lot of confidence to potential partners and opens the doors to new collaborations for Purna Pharmaceuticals, both nationally and internationally. It enables them to further leverage their pharmaceutical expertise and facilities and contribute to the development of innovative medicines at an international level.
Purna Pharmaceuticals
Purna Pharmaceuticals is an independent pharmaceutical company based in Puurs founded in 1986. To this day, it is still a family-owned company. Over the years, they have experienced strong growth and today have 200 employees. With this achievement, they are taking a big step forward to grow even further.
Managing Director Bart Peeters is proud of Purna Pharmaceuticals and its employees "We are proud to stand out as a local family business and achieve great goals. Today, we have 200 motivated employees and each of them has contributed to this achievement. Our employees are the beating heart of Purna Pharmaceuticals and for that we are immensely grateful. This achievement will only accelerate our growth. We are ready for the new opportunities in the US market and look forward to the future."
*No Actions Indicated: term meaning that no serious violations were found during the inspection.
Wesley De Jaeghere Ph.D
Business Development Manager Purna
wdj@purna.be
+32 3 860 23 02
www.purna.be
Wesley De Jaeghere
Purna Pharmaceuticals
+32 3 860 23 02
wdj@purna.be
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn