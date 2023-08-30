Trust Stamp ® announces achievement of the D-seal

Trust Stamp has been awarded the D-seal covering both IT security and responsible data practices for its Privacy First identity authentication technology

COPENHAGEN, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, has been awarded the D-seal in recognition of the Company’s IT security and responsible data usage.

The Director of the D-seal, Mikael Jensen in a statement highlighting the initiative's importance, emphasized, "The D-seal is the first label of its kind in the world that combines IT security and responsible data usage into a single certification. With the D-seal, we provide companies the opportunity to demonstrate to their consumers and partners that they are taking digital responsibility seriously.”

By ensuring compliance with the D-seal’s strict requirements, companies can ensure that they are at the forefront of NIS2, as that new IT security directive comes into effect in the EU. The directive emphasizes the enhancement of IT security and lays out strict consequences for non-compliance, further highlighting the necessity of a program like the D-seal to ensure adherence to these standards.

Scott Francis, Group Chief Technology Officer, commented, "We are proud to announce that Trust Stamp is a holder of the D-seal. This underscores our resolve to provide top-notch security solutions and ethical data practices. With the D-seal, we are not just differentiating ourselves in the market; we are actively contributing to digital transformation across Europe. This collaboration with Danish institutions at the forefront of data and privacy protection showcases our eagerness to foster a safer and more accountable digital ecosystem for everyone.”

The D-seal criteria addresses:





Leadership and commitment at company management level Awareness and security behavior Technical IT security Requirements for suppliers’ IT security and responsible use of data Transparency and control of data Privacy and security by design and default Trustworthy algorithms and AI Data ethics

The significance of the D-seal stretches beyond its immediate benefits. As Denmark and other European countries align themselves with the upcoming NIS2 directive, set to take effect in 2024, the D-seal's compliance with internationally recognized standards and frameworks becomes a valuable asset. The D-seal's strict requirements mirror the objectives of the NIS2 directive, reinforcing its relevance and importance in today's digital landscape.”

The D-seal initiative is backed by The Danish Industry Foundation together with The Confederation of Danish Industry, The Danish Chamber of Commerce, SMEdenmark, and The Danish Consumer Council. Financial support from the Danish Industry Foundation and the active involvement of the Danish Business Authority underscores the D-seal's credibility and significance.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in six countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

