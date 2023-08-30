Stream Companies Hits Sweet 16th Recognition on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List

Award-Winning Full-Service, Integrated Agency Becomes 1 of 10 Companies to be Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies, announced today that the leading full-service, integrated, tech enabled advertising agency, has been named on the 2023 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.



This is the sixteenth year the advertising agency is recognized, an accomplishment only shared by ten companies nationally. With a proven record of 26 years of consecutive growth and three-year revenue growth of 120%, through the most challenging of markets for the advertising sector, Stream Companies has no intentions of slowing down.

“This accomplishment is a testament to the relentless dedication and creativity of our entire team, our commitment to true partnership with our clients, our collective focus on data and innovation, and our commitment to doing the ordinary extraordinarily well,” said David Regn, CEO of Stream Companies. “Our 16th win is certainly a significant milestone. To say that we are proud would be an understatement.”

While the last three years bore challenges for many agencies, Stream’s ability to pivot provided avenues to not only survive, but thrive. A recent yet significant factor in Stream Companies’ continued growth has been their investment into innovative first party data solutions and partnerships and early adoption of household-based media activation.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

About Stream Companies:

Stream Companies is a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency. With over 26 years of experience in advertising and digital marketing and numerous accolades of Inc 5000, Best Companies to Work For, Healthiest Employer and more, Stream Companies uses a data-driven and solutions-oriented approach to deliver retail traffic and results to businesses across the U.S.

Stream has partnered with over 2,000 businesses in numerous industries, including automotive, education, healthcare, and finance. Automotive clients include some of the biggest publicly and privately-owned companies in the United States.

To learn more about Stream’s offerings, visit http://www.streamcompanies.com

