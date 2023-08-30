Pest Control Market Size is Expected to Reach $32.8 billion by 2028 Globally

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Pest Control Market size is projected to reach US$32.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2028

Chicago, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pest control market encompasses various industries and services dedicated to managing and eliminating pests that can adversely affect human health, property, agriculture, and the environment. This market is crucial for maintaining hygiene, preventing property damage, and ensuring the safety of crops and livestock. The global pest control market includes both residential and commercial segments and offers a wide range of services and products. The utilization of pest control products and services is being driven by several factors that reflect the evolving needs and priorities of individuals, businesses, and industries. Heightened awareness of the health risks associated with pests and the diseases has spurred a greater demand for proactive pest management. Moreover, the increasing urbanization and population density in various regions have created an environment conducive to pest infestations, necessitating effective control measures.

Pest control market in terms of revenue is valued at $24.9 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $32.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023-2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing awareness of the health risks posed by pests and the diseases they can transmit is driving individuals and businesses to prioritize pest prevention and control. This heightened concern for health and hygiene fuels the demand for pest control services.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144665518

Global Pest Control Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2023 USD 24.9 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 32.8 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028 Forecast period 2023–2028 Segments Covered Pest Type, Application, Mode of Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW Market Drivers Impact of climate change on pest proliferation Market Opportunities Emergence of biological pest control solutions

Pest Control Market major players covered in the report, such as:

Bayer AG (Germany)

Corteva Agriscience (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Rentokil Initial plc (UK)

Anticimex (Sweden)

Buy Pest Control Industry Report (234 Pages, 200 Tables, and 50 Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=144665518

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Pest Control Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Livestock

Other applications

Pest Control Market by Mode of Application

Powder

Sprays

Pellets

Traps

Baits

Pest Control Market by Pest Type

Insects

Termites

Rodents

Wildlife

Other pest types

Pest Control Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

RoW (the Middle East & South Africa)

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=144665518

The key stakeholders in the Pest Control Industry include:

Pest Control Companies: These are the primary service providers in the market, offering a range of pest management solutions to residential, commercial, and agricultural clients. They develop strategies, implement treatments, and provide ongoing pest prevention services.

Consumers: Residential homeowners, commercial property managers, farmers, and other clients are essential stakeholders as they seek pest control services to protect their properties, health, and investments.

Regulatory Authorities: Government agencies at local, regional, and national levels regulate and oversee the pest control industry. They establish guidelines, standards, and licensing requirements to ensure the safe and effective use of pest control methods and products.

Environmental Organizations: NGOs and environmental advocacy groups play a role in promoting sustainable pest control practices that minimize harm to ecosystems, non-target species, and the environment.

Research Institutions: Universities, research organizations, and scientific institutions contribute to the pest control industry by conducting research on pest behavior, developing new pest management methods, and evaluating the efficacy and safety of existing products.

Pesticide Manufacturers: Companies that produce pesticides, insecticides, rodenticides, and other pest control chemicals are crucial stakeholders. They invest in research and development to create effective products while adhering to regulatory guidelines.

Trade Associations: Industry associations bring together pest control professionals, companies, and experts. They provide a platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and advocacy for industry interests.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Advocates: These stakeholders promote the use of integrated approaches that combine multiple strategies—such as biological controls, cultural practices, and chemical treatments—for effective pest management with reduced environmental impact.

Health and Safety Agencies: Organizations dedicated to public health and safety collaborate with the pest control industry to prevent the spread of diseases carried by pests such as mosquitoes, ticks, and rodents.

Insurance Companies: They are involved in the market by offering coverage for pest-related damage to properties. This can include coverage for termite damage or infestations that result in property damage.

Global Pest Control Market Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is the market size of the pest control industry?

Q2. What is the total CAGR expected to be recorded for the pest control market during 2023-2028?

Q3. What are the drivers and opportunities for the pest control market?

Q4. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

Q5. Which are the key technology trends prevailing in the pest control market?

Q6. Which are the major companies in the pest control market? What are their major strategies to strengthen their market presence?

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=144665518

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Diverse Pest Challenges: The market addresses a wide spectrum of pests, including insects (ants, cockroaches, mosquitoes), rodents (rats, mice), termites, bedbugs, and more. Each pest requires specific strategies for effective control.

Health and Hygiene: Pest control is essential for maintaining public health and preventing the spread of diseases carried by pests. Mosquito control, for example, is critical in regions where vector-borne diseases like malaria or Zika are a concern.

Urbanization and Pest Pressure: Rapid urbanization can lead to increased pest pressure as human activity provides pests with suitable habitats and resources. Urban pest management is crucial for preventing infestations in densely populated areas.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM): The industry is moving towards more sustainable practices through IPM, which combines various strategies like biological controls, habitat modification, and targeted pesticide use to minimize environmental impact.

Regulations and Safety: Pesticide use in pest control is subject to stringent regulations to ensure safety for humans, non-target species, and the environment. Pest control companies must adhere to these regulations while providing effective solutions.

Residential and Commercial Sectors: Pest control serves both residential homeowners and commercial establishments. Restaurants, hotels, warehouses, and healthcare facilities all rely on pest management to meet health and safety standards.

Innovations in Technology: Advancements like remote monitoring, data analytics, and digital tools are transforming pest control operations. These technologies enhance monitoring, early detection, and targeted treatment strategies.

Eco-Friendly Solutions: Growing environmental awareness has led to the development of eco-friendly and non-toxic pest control alternatives. This includes botanical-based pesticides, pheromone traps, and natural predators.

Termites and Structural Damage: Termite control is particularly important as these pests can cause substantial damage to buildings and structures. Regular inspections and preventive treatments are critical in termite-prone regions.

Global Market Growth: The pest control market's growth is driven by factors like increased urbanization, globalization of trade, and climate change, which can influence pest behaviors and distribution.

Related Reports:

Insect Pest Control Market

Vector Control Market

Rodenticides Market Report

Termite Control Market

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analyses and profiling of additional market players (up to five)

Geographic Analysis