Skyscanner's first global 360-degree marketing campaign parodies quirky power-users who harness “The Ultimate Travel Hack” to find amazing travel deals

Global travel marketplace Skyscanner’s new campaign sees continued investment into Canada and Australia as key markets, with an integrated mix of measurable, brand performance marketing tactics both online and offline.

The campaign is the first multi-market TV and out-of-home effort by Skyscanner and signals the brand’s confidence as travel returns to markets worldwide.

The campaign brings to life four new character worlds that include a Travel Magician, an Analog Travel Agent, a quirky Deal Collecting Couple and a Private Travel Hacker for the wealthy and well-travelled.

The campaign comes to life across TV, OOH and digital, including the launch of paid TikTok assets.

“The Ultimate Travel Hack” campaign is bolstered by fun “easter eggs” that reward curiosity, including a travel magic website featuring Gareth the Great’s Alliance of Travel Magic, a phone number to Big Tom’s Small Travel Emporium, with more engaging layers to come.

The investment is designed to tap into Canadians’ and Australians’ interest in post-pandemic travel combined with their ability to find a great deal with Skyscanner, as they return to the skies in 2023 and beyond.

A parallel, global partnership with Exceptional ALIEN inspires travellers with curated creator guides. Exclusive, insider experiences in six iconic cities frequently visited by Australians and Canadians, allowing them to explore “the cities they thought they knew” in unexpected ways.



Skyscanner’s Executive Creative Director, Andre Le Masurier, explained the thought process behind the creative:

“We are the OG travel hackers. Exploring, planning and booking travel should be fun, and we wanted to reflect the joy of finding your next great trip with rich, memorable character worlds that entertain and reward curiosity. I think advertising and the world could use a little more humour and unexpected quirkiness.”

Skyscanner has launched a partnership with Exceptional ALIEN to further support travellers in Canada and Australia with a collection of under-the-radar travel guides curated by world-class creators and cultural icons, helping travellers explore the world through an adventurous new lens.

This Skyscanner x Exceptional ALIEN content includes insider pro tips, tools and travel hacks from Skyscanner ambassadors and staff. The experience will be exclusively available on skyscanner.ca and skyscanner.com.au from August 24th to November 24th, 2023.

