Food Ingredients Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 475.4 billion by 2031 | CAGR 5.8%

Food Ingredients Market

Rise in demand for processed food and functional ingredients, increase in demand for food, beverages and nutraceuticals due to the growing population.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Food Ingredients Industry is estimated to generate $270.2 billion in 2021 and $475.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The market growth is propelled by several factors such as product innovations, a rise in the trend of healthy eating, economic growth, a rise in disposable income, and others. Consumer habits, tastes, and preferences are constantly evolving. This has led to innovation in the field of food ingredients market opportunity that drive market growth.

Rise in demand for packaged and processed food, an upsurge in the demand for natural food colors from various end-use industries, including food & beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, meat & poultry, and seafood, rise in consumers' need for food, beverages and nutraceuticals due to the growing population, an increase in the demand for functional ingredients, and a rise in disposable income of consumers fuel the growth of the global food ingredients market. However, regulatory guidelines by government to regulate food ingredients hinder the market growth. On the other hand, product innovations, a rise in the trend of healthy eating, economic growth, and others present new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Players operating in the global food ingredients market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their food ingredients market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Ajinomoto, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Celanese Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Danisco), Ingredion Incorporated (TIC Gums, Inc), Kerry Group, Roquette Freres, Südzucker Group (BENEO), Tate and Lyle PLC, Akzonobel N.V., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Solvay SA, Kemin Industries, Inc., Chemelco International B.V., Givaudan International S.A. (Naturex S.A.), Palsgaard A/S, Univar, Inc., Corbion NV, Huber Corporation(CP Kelco U.S., Inc.), Kao Corporation, Nexira SAS, Jungbunzlauer Holding AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, ATP Group, Novozymes, Aromata Group S.r.L (Fiorio Colori S.p.A), Kalsec, Inc., Glanbia PLC (Ireland), and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Based on type, the sweeteners segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global food ingredients market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period, owing to its wide variations, high market penetration and growing demand for low-calorie sweeteners. However, the preservatives segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the increased usage of preservatives in manufacturing of food and beverage products to cater to the market demand.

The food ingredients market is segmented into type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into flavors, color additives, preservatives, fat replacers, sweeteners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, & binders, thickeners, pH control agents, nutrients, and others. Depending on the application, it is segregated into food & beverages, nutraceuticals, and animal feed. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of type, the sweetener segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.2%, in terms of revenue, during the food ingredients market forecast period.

According to the food ingredients market analysis, on the basis of application, the food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the food ingredients industry from 2022 to 2031.

According to the food ingredients market trends, on the basis of the country in North America, the U.S. was the largest market for food ingredients in 2021, in terms of revenue generation.

On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

