The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the availability of a guidance for industry entitled “Wholesale Distributor Verification Requirement for Saleable Returned Drug Product and Dispenser Verification Requirements When Investigating a Suspect or Illegitimate Product--Compliance Policies, Revision 1.” This revised guidance explains that FDA intends to extend for an additional year (from November 27, 2023, to November 27, 2024), the enforcement policies described in the guidance entitled “Wholesale Distributor Verification Requirement for Saleable Returned Drug Product and Dispenser Verification Requirements When Investigating a Suspect or Illegitimate Product-Compliance Policies,” published in the Federal Register on October 23, 2020 (the 2020 Compliance Policies). The 2020 Compliance Policies relate to provisions in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), as added by the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), requiring wholesale distributors to verify the product identifier prior to further distributing saleable returned product and requiring dispensers to verify the product identifier for suspect or illegitimate product in the dispenser’s possession or control.
