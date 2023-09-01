Tissue Diagnostics Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% to reach US$ 2.484 billion by 2028
The tissue diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$2.484 billion by 2028.
The tissue diagnostics market was valued at US$1.468 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$2.484 billion by 2028.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the tissue diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$2.484 billion by 2028. The prime factor driving the Tissue Diagnostics Market growth is the expanding advancement in diagnostic technologies.
In order to detect illnesses and problems, tissue samples are examined in the crucial healthcare industry area known as "tissue diagnostics." It includes cutting-edge methods including molecular diagnostics, in situ hybridization, and immunohistochemistry to provide light on cellular architectures and the expression of biomarkers. Tissue diagnostics has a big impact on how patients are treated and treated, with applications in cancer, infectious illnesses, and personalized medicine. The market is a significant part of contemporary healthcare systems across the world due to its innovation-driven character and its function in directing medical interventions. The breakthroughs in disease detection and patient care are causing a confluence of dynamic forces that are positioned to propel the tissue diagnostics market to significant development. The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, especially cancer, highlights the critical need for precise and prompt diagnoses. The aging of the population, which makes older people more susceptible to illnesses requiring accurate tissue analysis for diagnosis and treatment planning, is another factor driving this need.
Tissue diagnostics has undergone a revolution owing to improvements in diagnostic technology. Utilizing methods like immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, and molecular diagnostics, tissue samples may be more thoroughly and precisely analyzed, increasing the accuracy of diagnoses and enabling individualized treatment plans. Demand for tissue diagnostics has increased as a result of cancer research and the development of personalized medicine since the discovery of certain biomarkers directs focused therapy and improves patient outcomes. Increased use of diagnostic testing, particularly in cases of cancer, infectious illnesses, and genetic abnormalities, is a result of a growing understanding of the value of early detection and disease prevention. Favorable regulatory backing for safety and quality standards promotes innovation and market expansion. Lastly, due to better healthcare access and growing healthcare awareness in these areas, emerging markets provide unexplored development prospects. In conclusion, a combination of developing technologies, cooperative efforts, shifting demographics, and a rising focus on personalized treatment and early illness diagnosis is what is causing the tissue diagnostics industry to expand.
The tissue diagnostics market has been categorized based on product, technology, end-user, application, and geography. The market has been segmented based on product into consumables, and instruments. Application is further classified into breast cancer, cervical cancer, gastric cancer, lung cancer, and others.
By region, The market for tissue diagnostics is dominated by North America. Market expansion is fueled by the area's existing healthcare infrastructure, technological breakthroughs, and research capacity. The demand for precise tissue diagnostics is fueled by focused efforts in cancer research and personalized therapy. Furthermore, a strong presence of important figures, academic centers, and clinical labs encourages the invention and use of cutting-edge diagnostic technology. Strong healthcare spending and regulatory backing fuel the industry even further. Due to its comprehensive approach to illness diagnosis and treatment, North America has significantly contributed to worldwide developments in tissue diagnostics.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the tissue diagnostics market that have been covered are Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), BioGenex, Cardinal Health, Danaher, Exact Sciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among other significant market players.
The analytics report segments the tissue diagnostics market on the following basis:
• By Product
o Consumables
• Antibodies
• Kits
• Probes
• Reagents
o Instruments
• Slide Scanners
• Slide Staining Systems
• Tissue Microarrays
• Tissue Processing Systems
• Others
• By Technology
o Digital Pathology and Workflow Management
o Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
o In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
o Primary Special Staining
• By Application
o Breast cancer
o Cervical cancer
o Colorectal cancer
o Gastric cancer
o Lung cancer
o Others
• By End-Users
o Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
o Hospitals
o Diagnostic Centers
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• South Korea
• India
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)
• BioGenex
• Cardinal Health
• Danaher
• Exact Sciences Corporation
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Medtronic
• Merck KGaA
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
