Pectin Market Size & Share to Surpass $1.9 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pectin Market is valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The Pectin market is one of the fastest-growing markets economically, and consistent expansion is expected in the forecast period. Regardless of the industry's difficulties, various factors could influence its growth. This report evaluates current trends and future developments to provide a comprehensive industry view. It also includes information on the major industry players and their expansion initiatives.

The research examines worldwide producers and suppliers in-depth, as well as their recent state and future possibilities. It also discusses the global drivers of demand for Pectins in-depth, such as rising awareness about the health benefits of Pectin, use of Pectin in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for Pectin in the personal care industry.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors are anticipated to accelerate the Pectin market growth over the forecast period. One of the vital factors influencing the growth of the Pectin market is the demand for natural and plant-based components. Because Pectin is a natural material obtained from fruits and vegetables, and it is a desired ingredient for consumers looking for healthier, more natural alternatives in their food items. According to the International Food Information Council (IFIC), in June 2022, 64 percent of U.S. consumers prefer food products made with pure ingredients, and 63 percent of adults say that ingredients present in food & beverage products have at least a moderate impact on their purchasing behavior.

We forecast that the food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture sector will account for more than 35% of total sales by 2030. Because of its potential to operate as a thickening, stabilizer, and gelling agent in goods such as jams, jellies, and desserts, Pectin is in demand in the food and beverage industries and is used in the pharmaceutical sector as a binder in tablets and in drug delivery devices. Pectin is also important in agriculture because it improves soil structure and promotes healthy plant growth.

Europe dominates the Pectin market in terms of revenue and market share due to the high consumption of jam, jellies, and baked goods in this area. The increasing vegan population in the region also influences the market. For instance, customers in the United Kingdom are reducing their meat consumption and adopting vegan and plant-based diets, thereby increasing the demand for plant-based compounds such as Pectin. A survey conducted by The Vegan Society in May 2022 revealed that one in four Britons had reduced their consumption of animal products since the outbreak of COVID-19. 20% of respondents claimed to have reduced their meat consumption, while 12% claimed to have reduced their dairy and egg intake. As a result, consumers are seeking naturally derived or vegan options, which could contribute to the expansion of the Pectin market.

Top Players in the Global Pectin Market

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

Tate & Lyle PLC

Naturex S.A.

Herbstreith & Fox GmbH & Co.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Lucid Colloids Ltd.

OR

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Luxury Food and Beverage Goods to Drive the Market

Luxury food and beverage manufacturers are continuously looking for new and unique ingredients to differentiate their goods and appeal to discriminating consumers. Pectin's distinct features, such as its ability to generate a smooth texture and enhance fruit flavors, make it a desirable ingredient for high-end products. Increased use of Pectin in juice for enhanced mouthfeel, acidified dairy applications for limited jams, oxidized protein drinks, protein stabilization, and increased awareness of Pectin's multi-functionality among food and beverage manufacturers contribute to rising demand for Pectin.

Increase in Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry to Promote Market Growth

The rising popularity of healthy and active lives has resulted in significant growth in the worldwide Pectin market. Pectin is frequently utilized as a thickening ingredient in the pharma, and in the medical sector to reduce cholesterol, manage blood sugar levels, and aid with intestinal health. As a result, as a growing number of producers focus on developing natural vitamins and medications, increased demand from the pharmaceutical industry has spurred growth in the Pectin market.

Top Trends in the Global Pectin Market

One trend projected by Vantage Market Research (VMR) in the Pectin market is an increase in customer desire for clean-label and natural food items. Pectin is a naturally occurring, plant-based component that has increased in demand due to its ability to provide structure and gelling to food and beverage goods. This tendency has raised the demand for Pectin as a natural substitute for artificial compounds such as gelatin and starch. As a result, Pectin producers are investing more in research and development to improve the Pectin's properties and capabilities in order to meet consumer demand for clean-label, plant-based meals, and beverages.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Pectin market is the rising demand for Pectin in medical and pharmaceutical applications. Because of its biocompatibility, biodegradability, and non-toxicity, Pectin has shown substantial potential in drug delivery systems, wound healing, and as a pharmaceutical excipient. With a growing emphasis on individualized healthcare and the requirement for targeted drug administration, demand for Pectin in medical and pharmaceutical applications is likely to increase in the future years. This trend creates a significant expansion opportunity for Pectin manufacturers and suppliers that can meet these sectors' expanding demand.

Top Report Findings

Based on Sources, citrus fruits, apples, and other fruits are sources of Pectin. Citrus fruits account for the largest market share among these sources. This is primarily because citrus fruits are widely available and suitable for extracting Pectin. Citrus Pectin has a stronghold in the source segment of the Pectin market due to its excellent gelling qualities and widespread use in the food and beverage industry.

Based on Type, depending on its properties and applications, Pectin comes in a variety of types. Jellies and jams are frequently made with low methoxyl Pectin, while dairy products, beverages, and confections use high methoxyl Pectin. Pectin can also be categorised as amidated Pectin, citrus Pectin, and apple Pectin, each with unique properties, among these types.

Based on Function, due to its ability to form gels, Pectin is used in the food industry as a thickening and stabilising agent. It is essential to the consistency and texture of many different products, including jams, jellies, yoghurt, and fruit fillings. Pectin is used in a variety of products besides food, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and even as a binder in industrial processes.

Based on End-User, the Pectin market serves a wide range of end users from various industries. Manufacturers of food and beverages make up a sizeable portion of the market for Pectin, which they use for its gelling and thickening properties. The primary consumers of Pectin in this sector are fruit-based products, dairy products, confectionery, and bakery goods. Pectin is also used by pharmaceutical companies to make drug delivery systems, and cosmetic producers use it because of its emulsifying abilities.

High-Methoxyl Pectin is Increasingly Being Used as a Gelling Agent, Stabilizer, and Thickening in a Variety of Food Items and Beverages

Vantage Market Research analyzed the market for Pectin to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on type, the Pectin market is categorized into: High Methoxyl Pectin, Low Methoxyl Pectin, Amide Pectin, and Other Pectins.

We project that by 2030, the market for high-methoxyl Pectin will count for more than 40% of total Pectin-type segment sales. Low-methoxyl Pectin is expected to be the other dominating category in the Pectin industry by 2030. This is because it is increasingly being used as a gelling agent, stabilizer, and thickening in a variety of food items and beverages, such as dairy products, jams, jellies, and bread items. Low-methoxyl Pectin has numerous industrial applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Furthermore, as it is obtained from natural sources and is free of chemical changes, the growing demand for clean labels and natural products is projected to increase demand for low methoxyl Pectin.

High-methoxyl Pectin (HMP), on the other hand, is expected to dominate the Pectin market in 2022, accounting for the bulk of sales. This is due to its application in various food items and beverages, as well as its ability to form gels in conditions that are acidic. Low-methoxyl Pectin (LMP) is another popular alternative, particularly in dairy and pastry products, but it has a smaller market share than HMP.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on Pectin Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Pectin Market Segmentation

By Source

Citrus fruits

Apples

Berries

Peels and Pomace

Sugar beets

Other Sources

By Type

High Methoxyl (HM) Pectin

Low Methoxyl (LM) Pectin

Amidated Pectin

Other Types

By Function

Thickener

Stabilizer

Gelling Agent

Others

By End-User

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care and cosmetics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1.9 Billion CAGR 6.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players CP Kelco U.S., Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Naturex S.A., Herbstreith & Fox GmbH & Co., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Lucid Colloids Ltd. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pectin-market-2186/customization-request

Blog: