Churchill Franklin Automotive Launches Airbag Alert News Service

Downingtown, PA USA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Churchill Franklin Automotive announced the launch of the Airbag Alert news service. This cost-effective email-based service provides lightning quick coverage of the global automotive airbag industry and saves subscribers thousands of dollars by eliminating man-hours spent in data collection, sorting and routing of competitive intelligence data. The English-language Airbag Alert Service is distributed electronically each business day in a mobile friendly text format that includes the full text of each article, source, date of article, companies mentioned and topic/subject area categorization.

The Airbag Alert includes the following news content:

Mergers, acquisitions & divestments

Executive appointments & departures

Litigation & judgements

Airbag system & component contract awards

Product recall news & analysis

Production facility opening & closings

Industry trade shows & technical conferences

Regulatory news & analysis covering over 180 countries

Technology migration, product development & patent filings for all airbag modules, inflators, fabrics, components & materials

Coverage includes North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific as well as emerging market news from China, India, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia & Latin America.

Unrivaled Airbag Industry Coverage

The Airbag Alert’s coverage includes over 78 OEM vehicle manufacturers and 512 Tier 1-2-3 system & component suppliers in over 200 countries around the world.

Airbag Alert Editor – Scott Upham

Churchill Franklin’s Founder & CEO Scott Upham is the senior editor of the Airbag Alert publication. An internationally acclaimed corporate strategist, Scott Upham is a trusted advisor to the world’s most influential businesses and institutions. Frequently cited by prestigious business journals including The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Forbes, Financial Times, Reuters and Bloomberg News, among many others, Upham is also an on-air commentator for CNBC, National Public Radio and Associated Press Radio. Recognized as a corporate thought leader, Upham’s futurist insights in ideation, technological migration and corporate innovation have powered the successful launch of disruptive products and services that have transformed industries worldwide. A sought-after lecturer and conference speaker, Upham is a recognized authority in the fields of marketing, market research, corporate reputation and customer satisfaction.

Prior to founding Churchill Franklin, Upham was Founder & CEO of Valient Market Research, Senior Vice President, Automotive & Transportation Research at Harris Interactive (now Nielsen), Senior Director, Global Automotive Systems & Component Forecasting at J.D. Power and Associates and Founder & CEO of Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Providata Automotive.

Upham began his career at Ford Motor Company and subsequently held senior corporate marketing and communications posts at TRW Automotive, Kelsey-Hayes and Takata Corporation. Upham earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Relations from Eastern Michigan University and completed graduate studies from Pennsylvania State University, business analytics coursework at Harvard University and the Foundations of Corporate Communications Executive Education program at Erasmus University – Rotterdam (Netherlands).

About Churchill Franklin® Automotive

Based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Churchill Franklin® Automotive is an insights, strategy and marketing firm dedicated to helping organizations create sustainable growth. The practice helps its clients set their strategic direction, develop sales and marketing capabilities, and connect their organization to realize the full potential of today’s omnichannel marketing opportunities. Clients benefit from Churchill Franklin’s experience in core areas of marketing such as branding, insights & market research, digital marketing & advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), email marketing, social media, search engine optimization (SEO), corporate reputation management and corporate communications & public relations. With a focus on leveraging innovative marketing technologies & strategies, Churchill Franklin helps clients grow market share, expand brand visibility, and increase profitability.

