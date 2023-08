Purpose-built chassis offers balanced weight distribution and superior ride comfort

Delaware, USA , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRIVARU Holding Limited (“SRIVARU”), a commercial-stage provider of premium electric motorcycles, today announced it has been awarded a key patent from the Patent Office, Government of India, titled "Motorcycle Chassis with Traction Battery Pack Protection System" (patent #201841037229). The new patent provides the company with design IP protection in India for 20 years. In addition, the company plans to apply for patent protection in other target markets.





SRIVARU Awarded Key Patent for Motorcycle Chassis with Traction Battery Pack Protection System



Mohanraj Ramasamy, CEO of SRIVARU, stated, “This latest patent highlights our commitment to innovation in the motorcycle industry. Additionally, this patent allows us to simplify the manufacturing process and enables swift scalability of our production, which is key in a fast-growing market like India. We believe this chassis patent is set to transform the way performance motorcycles are conceptualized and built. Traditionally, many of today's performance motorcycles have been crafted with mid-drive or chassis motors. These designs often require an array of additional hardware to transfer motor power to the wheel, inevitably leading to increased costs, heightened complexity, and more intensive maintenance associated with chains, sprockets, and more. In comparison, our innovation sidesteps these challenges. Our design distributes the weight of the motorcycle evenly by keeping the battery in the front of the vehicle and integrating the powertrain and motor into the alloy rear wheel. This allows the motorcycle to have a lower center of gravity, as well as kinetic energy creation and transmission directly within the wheel, creating better balance and handling. As a result, the motorcycle achieves excellent riding stability along with reduced production and maintenance costs.”

“The reliable HubMotor has been greatly enhanced and, when paired with our purpose-built chassis, it offers balanced weight distribution and superior ride comfort, which has been incorporated into our current Prana 1.0 product series electric motorcycles. With crucial components like the controller, battery, and charger integrated seamlessly at the front of the chassis and the motor positioned at the rear, this design is a testament to our streamlined efficiency.”

“In addition to this latest patent, we continue to be an industry leader in terms of innovation, including the latest enhancements to our motor technology. Specifically, our latest designs are being developed with passive components within the motor. This disruptive approach ensures ultra-low maintenance and unparalleled reliability. Our Prana 2.0 product series is already in the testing phase with this state-of-the-art motor technology.”

“The granting of this patent not only showcases SRIVARU’s continued drive for innovation, but also safeguards our unique design approach from potential competitors. Towards this end, we have filed and plan to file additional patent applications both in India and around the world. Through continued innovation, we believe we are poised to capture a meaningful share of the Indian motorcycle market, which is forecast to exceed $36 billion by 2027. Moreover, the EV segment of the Indian motorcycle market is growing extremely fast and is projected to reach 45-50% of the overall market by 2030. Overall, we have developed a lean and capital-efficient business model, including highly scalable, low-cost manufacturing, assembly and distribution, to support high product margins,” concluded Mr. Ramasamy.

About SRIVARU Holding Ltd.

SRIVARU is the parent company of SRIVARU Motor Private Ltd., a commercial-stage provider of premium e-motorbikes in India. SRIVARU was founded on the realization that while the rider-motorcycle relationship is deep and complex, it is in desperate need of innovation for the next generation of riders. SRIVARU provides affordable premium electric two-wheeled vehicles (“E2W”) that provide an exceptional riding experience with redundant 3-channel automated braking, a low center of gravity to improve stability, enhanced safety features, and easy charging compatible with home charging outlets. The company has a broad array of intellectual property, including a patent-pending chassis and drive acceleration system. In addition, SRIVARU offers customers a superior total cost of ownership, compared to traditional internal combustion engine motorcycles and E2W vehicle competitors. Additional information about the company is available at: http://www.srivarumotors.com/ .

On March 13, 2023, SRIVARU announced an agreement for a business combination with Mobiv Acquisition Corp (“Mobiv”) (Nasdaq: MOBVU, MOBV, MOBVW), which is expected to result in SRIVARU becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange and is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Mobiv

Mobiv is a newly incorporated company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a target business. On March 13, 2023, Mobiv announced it had entered into a business combination agreement, whereby Mobiv will combine with SRIVARU Holding Ltd, a commercial-stage provider of premium electric motorcycles, to create a new publicly traded company. The transaction is expected to provide SRIVARU with access to additional capital and position the company to accelerate the commercial rollout-out of its E2W vehicles in the Indian market. Additional information about the company is available at: https://mobiv.ac/ .

