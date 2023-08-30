Bionano Announces Publication Demonstrating Utility of OGM as an Alternative to KT and CMA for Evaluating CRISPR-Edited Cells as Part of Stem Cell Therapy Development

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced a publication in Nature Communications demonstrating the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) as an alternative to karyotyping (KT) and chromosomal microarray (CMA) for the evaluation of CRISPR-Cas9 edited human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) lines in order to uncover possible pathogenic structural alterations that may limit their usefulness for stem cell therapy.



The study authors found that approximately 15% of CRISPR-Cas9 edited genomes (2 of 13) had potentially pathogenic large chromosomal deletions at unexpected off-target sites. In addition to those two off-target deletions, the authors reported a large, unexpected deletion at the target site.

“This study is an example of how OGM can be used as part of developing cell and gene therapies, including stem cell therapies. The expansion of iPSC-mediated cell therapy faces risks due to off-target structural variations that may be introduced during CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing. Since genome aberrations caused by CRISPR-Cas9 editing could lead to unforeseen adverse effects, we believe careful and comprehensive analysis of edited genomes is important in developing these therapies and their manufacture," commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano.

The paper is available at: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-40901-x.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

