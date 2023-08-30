Karat Packaging to Present at Lake Street’s 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, September 14

Submit Release
CHINO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced that Alan Yu, its chief executive officer, and Jian Guo, its chief financial officer, will participate at Lake Street Capital Market’s 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG7) Conference in New York, on September 14, 2022. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a representative at Lake Street Capital Markets.

About Karat Packaging Inc. 

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.

