Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 2023 18th Annual BioPharma Conference
1x1 Investor Meetings: Thursday, September 7, 2023
Location: Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, MA

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference (Hybrid)
Virtual Presentation: Monday, September 11, 2023
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Baird’s 2023 Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 9:05 am ET
Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York, NY

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 4:15 pm ET
Location: Sheraton Hotel, New York, NY

Live webcasts and archived replays of the presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference and the fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

About Vor Bio
Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors
Sarah Spencer
+1 857-242-6076
sspencer@vorbio.com


