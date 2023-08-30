Submit Release
MedAvail to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), an innovative pharmacy technology company, announced today that Mark Doerr, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 11, 2023.

A recording of the event will be available at 7:00am ET on September 11, 2023 on the investor relations section of MedAvail’s website at https://investors.medavail.com and will be archived for 90 days.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a pharmacy technology company, providing turnkey, in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing technology, the MedAvail MedCenter®. The MedCenter is currently in use in both the primary care and urgent care settings, as well as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs).

MedAvail promotes patient drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.

