Compass Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during the month of September 2023.



Details are as follows:

Citi’s 18th Annual BioPharma Conference

Location: Boston, MA

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Date: Thursday, September 7

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Location: New York, NY

Format: Presentation

Date: Monday, September 11

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, September 27

Time: 2:25-2:55 PM ET

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/cmpx

Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived for 90 days on Compass’ Events page.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’ scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

