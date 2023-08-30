SPX Technologies to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on September 7th

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) (“SPX Technologies” or the “company”) announced today that it will deliver a presentation on September 7, 2023, at the Jefferies Industrials Conference. Representing the company will be Gene Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Carano, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



The company’s presentation will begin at 1:00pm ET on September 7, 2023 and can be accessed live here: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff286/spxc/1879850. SPX Technologies will also host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Conference materials and a link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of SPX Technologies’ website at www.spx.com. A link to a replay of the webcast will be accessible on the website for approximately 90 days.

About SPX Technologies, Inc.

SPX Technologies, Inc. is a diversified, global supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies, Inc. has more than 4,000 employees in 15 countries. SPX Technologies, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Paul Clegg, VP, Investor Relations and Communications

Garrett Roelofs, Assistant Manager, Investor Relations

Phone: 980-474-3806

E-mail: spx.investor@spx.com

