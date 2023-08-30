Unified Communication As A Service Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Google, Mitel, Fuze
The Latest Released Unified Communication As A Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Unified Communication As A Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Unified Communication As A Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as RingCentral (United States), BT Group plc. (United Kingdom), Verizon Communications (United States), Orange S.A. (France), 8x8 (United States), Cisco (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), LogMeIn Inc. (United States), Mitel (Canada), DialPad (United States), Fuze (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Unified Communication As A Service market to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Type (Single tenancy, Multi-tenancy) by Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaborating Platforms, Conferencing, Others) by Delivery Model (Managed Services, Hosted/Cloud Services) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
Unified Communications as a Service platform offer an extensive range of communication and collaboration applications and services in the cloud. The three main capability areas UCaaS solutions cover such as voice/VoIP, audio and video conferencing, and instant messaging/chat. Moreover, many vendors also include team collaboration features, such as screen sharing or real-time document editing. Besides, contact center software may also be offered as a separate solution or add-on product.
Market Trends:
• Increased Integration Options
• Security Is Becoming a Differentiator with Some Vendors Providing Packaged Encryption and Vpn, As Well As Two-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
• User Interfaces Are Becoming More Customizable
Market Drivers:
• Increasing Demand for Transformation of IT Infrastructure for Upfront Collaboration and Communication Practices
• Increasing Demand from the Large Enterprises As Well As SMEs
• Growing Trends of Mobility and BYOD Fuelling the Growth of the Market
Market Opportunities:
• Increased Enterprise Mobility and Byod Usage Likely to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market
• The Emerging Demand from Developing Countries
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Unified Communication As A Service Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Unified Communication As A Service
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: RingCentral (United States), BT Group plc. (United Kingdom), Verizon Communications (United States), Orange S.A. (France), 8x8 (United States), Cisco (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), LogMeIn Inc. (United States), Mitel (Canada), DialPad (United States), Fuze (United States)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
