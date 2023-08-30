LifeMD to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD) today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences in September.

H.C. Wainwright 25 th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Management will deliver a company presentation on Wednesday, September 13 th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of LifeMD’s website.



Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, September 26-28, 2023 at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 28th at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available for one-on-one meetings during the event.



About LifeMD

LifeMD is a direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma and dermatologic conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is making top-notch healthcare available and affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com .