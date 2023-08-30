The Habit Burger Grill Partners with Pentagram, the Foremost Independent Design Studio, to Transform Visual Brand Identity

The partnership represents an exciting chapter in The Habit Burger Grill’s evolution

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Pentagram, the renowned multi-disciplinary, independently owned design studio. This collaboration marks an exciting time for both brands as they embark on a transformative journey to redefine Habit Burger Grill’s visual brand identity.



By investing in a refreshed visual brand identity, The Habit Burger Grill aims to strengthen its market position, elevate brand recognition, and create a lasting impression among customers.

After an extensive and highly competitive selection process, Pentagram emerged as the clear choice to lead this exciting initiative. Marketeers at The Habit Burger Grill understand the significance of visual brand identity in today’s competitive landscape. As a beloved brand with a rich history and a loyal customer base, the team believes that partnering with Pentagram will translate the Habit Burger’s story into creative, tactical branding.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Pentagram as we embark on an exciting and critically important journey to make our visual brand identity unmissable, memorable, and meaningful,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Habit Burger Grill. “We were blown away by the talent of the team at Pentagram. Not only do they bring exceptional creativity and strategic prowess, but they are also wonderful people with buckets of humility, curiosity, and passion. We are confident that together we will create something with longevity that sets us apart in a crowded marketplace.”

With a hands-on approach, the owners of Pentagram will personally oversee the project, ensuring that every aspect aligns seamlessly with Habit Burger Grill’s unique vision of capturing the essence of California’s feel-good food culture.

Through this collaboration, Habit Burger Grill aims to create a visual identity that not only reflects their commitment to quality and innovation but also engages customers on a deeper level. The brand aims to establish a look and feel that truly embodies its unique essence and becomes unmistakably its own.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and a part of the Yum! Brands family since 2020, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as international locations in China and Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

