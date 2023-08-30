Nghệ An promotes development of Quỳnh Lập LNG power project

VIETNAM, August 30 -

NGHỆ AN — Nghệ An Provincial People's Committee requires relevant departments, branches, localities and agencies to strictly implement assigned tasks to ensure quality and development progress of the Quỳnh Lập liquefied-natural-gas (LNG) power project.

According to permanent vice chairman of Nghệ An Province People's Committee Lê Hồng Vinh, Quỳnh Lập LNG power project in Hoàng Mai Town is one of the important power projects of prioritised investment approved by the Prime Minister. Those projects are developed to ensure electricity supply for the economy and promote the transition to green power.

Nghệ An will have a monthly report to the Ministry of Industry and Trade on the development process of this project and also proposals to promote the development of this project.

The Quỳnh Lập LNG power project was initially planned as a thermal plant. In the National Power Development Master Plan for the period 2011 - 2020, with a vision to 2030 or the Power Development Plan VII, the thermal power project featured two factories, Quỳnh Lập I and Quỳnh Lập II, with a total capacity of 2,400 MW. Construction of the $2.2 billion project was kicked off in October 2015, but the development of this project was later delayed.

On May 15, 2023, the Prime Minister approved the National Power Development Master Plan for 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050, or Power Plan VIII.

According to this plan, 13,220 MW of coal-fired power plants will not be deployed, including Quảng Ninh III, Cẩm Phả III, Hải Phòng III, Quỳnh Lập I, II, Vũng Áng III, Quảng Trạch II, Long Phú II, III and Tân Phước I, II. The Quảng Trạch II, Quỳnh Lập I, II coal-fired power projects will be converted to using LNG before 2030. — VNS