Nuvei to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be participating in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The discussion will begin at 1:10 PM ET and will last for approximately 35 minutes.

A listen-only audio webcast and archived replay will be accessible in the Events section on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com.

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 47+ markets, 150 currencies and 634 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

