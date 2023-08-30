FactSet appoints Alexandra van Nes Head of Investor Relations

Kendra Brown, Head of Investor Relations, changing roles September 1, 2023

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, announced today that it has appointed Alexandra (“Ali”) van Nes Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. She will replace Kendra Brown, who will now lead FactSet’s Banking and Sell-Side Research business unit.



“I want to thank Kendra for her excellent work,” said Linda Huber, Chief Financial Officer, FactSet. “During her tenure, Kendra elevated our investor relations strategy. She also meaningfully increased engagement with shareholders and analysts, including fixed income investors as part of our inaugural debt offering. Her efforts have contributed greatly to FactSet’s valuation and success.”

“I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with Linda and the executive leadership team in this role,” said Brown. “We deliberately grew our global investor and media audiences and increased our participation in conferences and industry events, raising awareness of FactSet’s investment story.”

Ali van Nes is currently Senior Vice President and Head of Special Projects at FactSet. In this role, she leads third-party partnership collaborations, focusing on front and middle office workflows. Prior to this role, she was Senior Director of Regulatory Solutions, where she launched and managed a global team responsible for data feeds and analytics. Previously, she was Chief of Staff to CEO Phil Snow, and prior to that, Deputy General Counsel for FactSet.

Van Nes joined FactSet in 2010 from Sikorsky Aircraft, where she was in-house counsel; she holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a law degree from Elisabeth Haub Pace School of Law.

“Ali’s breadth of experience with products, strategy, and corporate functions at FactSet position her well to step into this role,” said Linda Huber. “Her knowledge of FactSet will also be helpful as we communicate our strategies and results to the investment community and other stakeholders.”

About FactSet

