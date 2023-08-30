EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that the Company will participate at the following upcoming conferences:
Citi's 18th Annual BioPharma Conference
Forum: 1x1 Investor Meetings
Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Forum: Corporate Presentation
Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
Time: Available on-demand at 7:00 a.m. ET
Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Time: 12:50 p.m. ET
2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
Forum: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Time: 1:15 p.m. ET
JonesTrading 2023 Healthcare Summit
Forum: Panel Discussion
Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Time: 1:45 p.m. ET
A webcast and subsequent archived replay of the presentations and panel discussion may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.
About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert® drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information visit www.eyepointpharma.com.
