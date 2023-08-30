Submit Release
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that the Company will participate at the following upcoming conferences:

  • Citi's 18th Annual BioPharma Conference
    Forum: 1x1 Investor Meetings
    Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
    Forum: Corporate Presentation
    Date: Monday, September 11, 2023
    Time: Available on-demand at 7:00 a.m. ET
  • Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference
    Forum: Fireside Chat
    Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
    Time: 12:50 p.m. ET
  • 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
    Forum: Fireside Chat
    Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
    Time: 1:15 p.m. ET
  • JonesTrading 2023 Healthcare Summit
    Forum: Panel Discussion
    Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
    Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

A webcast and subsequent archived replay of the presentations and panel discussion may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert® drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information visit www.eyepointpharma.com.

Investors:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern IR
Direct: 212-698-8700
christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Contact
Amy Phillips
Green Room Communications
Direct: 412-327-9499
aphillips@greenroompr.com


