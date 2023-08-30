EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that the Company will participate at the following upcoming conferences:



Citi's 18th Annual BioPharma Conference

Forum: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Forum: Corporate Presentation

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Time: Available on-demand at 7:00 a.m. ET

Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

JonesTrading 2023 Healthcare Summit

Forum: Panel Discussion

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

A webcast and subsequent archived replay of the presentations and panel discussion may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The Company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. The proven Durasert® drug delivery platform has been safely administered to thousands of patients' eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information visit www.eyepointpharma.com.

Investors:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern IR

Direct: 212-698-8700

christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Contact

Amy Phillips

Green Room Communications

Direct: 412-327-9499

aphillips@greenroompr.com