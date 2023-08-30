Global Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.61% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Stereotactic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Stereotactic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the stereotactic surgery devices market size is predicted to reach $25.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.61%.

The growth in the stereotactic surgery devices market is due to the increasing number of Parkinson's disease and epilepsy. North America region is expected to hold the largest stereotactic surgery devices market share. Major players in the stereotactic surgery devices market include Alliance Oncology, Micromar Industria Commercio Ltd., Adeor Medical AG, Monteris Medical, Inomed Medizintechnik Gmbh.

Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Segments

• By Product: Gamma Knife, Line Accelerator (LINAC) Machines, Proton Beam, CyberKnife

• By Application: Brain Tumor Treatment, Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment, Parkinsons Disease, Epilepsy, Other Applications

• By End User: Hospitals, Laboratories

• By Geography: The global stereotactic surgery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A stereotactic surgical device is a technology that employs a set of three coordinates to precisely locate brain parts while the head is in a fixed position. It is used in stereotactic surgery to implant things into the brain, such as medications or hormones.

