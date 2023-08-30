Transport and communications statistics for July 2023

MACAU, August 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 250,063 as at end-July 2023, up by 1.1% year-on-year; light automobiles (114,717) and heavy motorcycles (108,852) rose by 1.3% and 2.2% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in July jumped by 246.3% year-on-year to 883 (215 were electric vehicles). There were 432 light automobiles (107 of them were electric) and 391 heavy motorcycles (68 of them were electric), representing increases of 350.0% and 155.6% respectively. From January to July 2023, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 32.1% year-on-year to 6,882. Number of traffic accidents in July rose by 124.2% year-on-year to 1,130, with 381 persons injured. In the first seven months of 2023, there were 7,609 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 2,645 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in July soared by 3,158.7% year-on-year to 631,234 trips, on account of a relatively low base of comparison in July last year. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in July fell by 50.8% year-on-year to 3,128 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (2,940 tonnes) took up 94.0% of the total. In the first seven months of 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic (3,942,431 trips) leapt by 105.7% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (19,113 tonnes) slid by 38.6%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 70.4% year-on-year to 16,454 tonnes in July; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (8,646 tonnes) and the Inner Harbour (7,808 tonnes) expanded by 229.9% and 11.0% year-on-year respectively. From January to July 2023, gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 26.7% year-on-year to 110,007 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 3,749 trips in July, a sharp rise of 856.4% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo rose by 36.5% year-on-year to 5,197 tonnes in July, of which gross weight of inward cargo (502 tonnes) and outward cargo (4,578 tonnes) grew by 100.2% and 32.2% respectively. From January to July 2023, number of arriving and departing commercial flights soared by 229.4% year-on-year to 19,366 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (28,683 tonnes) diminished by 7.4%.

As at the end of July, there were 89,459 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.7% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 11.1% year-on-year to 1,327,873; postpaid subscribers (971,038) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (356,835) rose by 7.4% and 22.4% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 712,084 as at end-July, an increase of 3.7% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in July grew by 1.2% year-on-year to 139 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first seven months of 2023 went up by 2.8% to 1.00 billion hours.