Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,612 in the last 365 days.

External merchandise trade statistics for July 2023

MACAU, August 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total values of  merchandise import and export both showed significant year-on-year growth in July 2023, on account of a relatively low base of comparison in the same month last year amid the pandemic. Total merchandise import soared by 156.6% year-on-year to MOP11.24 billion; imports of Gold jewellery, Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products and Watches jumped by 837.9%, 828.2% and 347.1% respectively, whereas imports of Face masks plunged by 99.3%. Total merchandise export expanded by 68.3% year-on-year to MOP1.00 billion. Value of re-exports (MOP852 million) surged by 84.4%, of which re-exports of Non-diamond jewellery and Articles for casino leapt by 410.1% and 225.2% respectively. Value of domestic exports (MOP148 million) rose by 12.0%, of which domestic exports of Tobacco rocketed by 3,186.1% while those of Copper & articles thereof declined by 20.4%. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP10.24 billion in July.

From January to July this year, total value of merchandise export dropped by 5.2% year-on-year to MOP7.36 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP6.49 billion) and domestic exports (MOP877 million) fell by 1.5% and 25.9% respectively. Total value of merchandise import grew by 6.0% year-on-year to MOP82.82 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP75.45 billion in the first seven months, up by MOP5.10 billion from MOP70.36 billion a year earlier.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to mainland China (MOP491 million), Hong Kong (MOP5.52 billion), the USA (MOP265 million) and the EU (MOP86 million) declined by 36.9%, 6.4%, 32.8% and 23.8% respectively year-on-year in the first seven months of 2023. Meanwhile, exports to the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP490 thousand) slid by 56.8%, while exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP255 million) expanded by 15.8%. Exports of Textiles & garments went down by 26.3% year-on-year to MOP779 million, and exports of Non-textiles dipped by 1.9% to MOP6.59 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP27.28 billion), the Belt and Road Countries (MOP18.67 billion) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP861 million) increased by 1.5%, 31.3% and 66.5% respectively year-on-year in the first seven months of 2023. On the other hand, imports from mainland China (MOP22.13 billion) dropped by 6.7%. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP67.73 billion) and mainland China (MOP11.43 billion) expanded by 2.9% and 19.7% respectively year-on-year. Imports of Consumer goods went up by 11.8% to MOP63.51 billion, of which imports of Food & beverages (MOP14.43 billion) and Gold jewellery (MOP8.24 billion) rose by 45.9% and 59.2% respectively; meanwhile, imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP7.85 billion) shrank by 32.2%. Imports of Fuels & lubricants (MOP3.92 billion) and Construction materials (MOP1.77 billion) went up by 9.9% and 9.0% respectively, whereas imports of Mobile phones (MOP3.00 billion) slid by 57.3%.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP90.18 billion from January to July 2023, up by 5.0% compared with MOP85.89 billion a year earlier.

You just read:

External merchandise trade statistics for July 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more