【Macao Week in Tianjin】MGTO holds a presentation seminar in advance to deepen cooperation between Tianjin and Macao

MACAU, August 30 - 【MGTO】The mega roadshow of Macao Week in Tianjin will be held from 31 August to 4 September

The second iconic Macao Week of this year will be staged in Tianjin. A mega roadshow will be unveiled tomorrow (31 August) as the major highlight until 4 September. A presentation seminar and gastronomic promotion will also take place as part of the fascinating program to showcase Macao’s diverse offer of “tourism +” experiences and attract Mailand visitors to Macao for vacation and spending during the National Day Golden Week and holidays.

Riding on the Macao Week in Tianjin, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) led a travel trade delegation from Macao and organized a destination presentation seminar and networking session in Tianjin in advance today (30 August) to present the strengths and new trends of Macao’s tourism industry. A business matching and networking session took place as well for industry delegates from both destinations to discuss business opportunities and boost mutual visits of travelers.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Representative Office of the Macao Special Administrative Region in Beijing, Nadia Leong, Second-level Inspector of Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Tang Haibo, and Director of the Department of Culture and Tourism of Heping District of Tianjin, Peng Peng, attended the presentation seminar together with about 60 members of the travel trade from Tianjin and Macao.

Director Senna Fernandes expressed in her remarks that the availability of direct flights between Tianjin and Macao is expected to boost growth in visitor arrivals between the two cities. She hopes that the presentation seminar can create partnership opportunities between tourism operators from both sides for mutual harvest and success.

Explore business opportunities and widen visitor markets

For the tourism authorities, trade and media of Tianjin, MGTO presented an overview of Macao’s latest tourism situation, the “Experience Macao, Unlimited” monthly city highlights, new tourism products, events and festivals. The upcoming events in the latter half of 2023 were highlighted, such as the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, 70th Macau Grand Prix and Light up Macao 2023. The Macao Grand Prix Museum and Travel Stimulation Program were also introduced in the presentation for local industry delegates to learn more about Macao’s diverse elements of “tourism +”. The seminar featured a business matching and networking session for members of the travel trade from Tianjin and Macao to connect, build partnerships and boost visitor arrivals mutually.

The iconic event “Macao Week” encompasses a diverse program. With the destination presentation seminar, business matching and networking session and so forth, the event is set to strengthen tourism exchange and cooperation between Macao and other provinces and municipalities, rebuild travelers’ confidence in Macao from different places, thereby expanding the spectrum of visitor markets for tourism and economic revival.