【Travel with caution】MGTO remind tourists to pay attention to typhoon news and precautions

MACAU, August 30 - 【MGTO】Promotional video “Safety Tips for Travelers in Macao During Typhoon Season”

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) remind tourists to pay attention to typhoon news and related matters through different channels, including bridge access, ports and transportation service arrangements, as well as precautionary publicities to tourists visiting Macao during the typhoon season, via infographic and promotional video, and continues to optimize the distribution of typhoon news and enhance the travel experience of tourists.

Urge industry to be prepared for typhoon

Before typhoon season, MGTO sends notifications to remind the industry to pay attention to relevant matters and calls for the preparation of a contingency plan. The notifications include information about service arrangements for bridges, ports and transportation when the typhoon signal number 8 or above is hoisted, and request assistance in distributing information to tourists traveling to Macao regarding traffic measures in Macao during the typhoon. Also, MGTO notifies and requests the related tourism authorities in the Mainland to assist in informing travel agencies which are organizing trips to Macao, to make corresponding itinerary arrangements in Macao.

In order to reinforce relevant work, MGTO communicates with representatives from Macao’s tourism sector, to strengthen exchanges and communication, and provide them the infographic “Advice for travelling in Macao during typhoon season” and promotional video.

Optimize typhoon news distribution

When Typhoon Signal No. 1 is hoisted in Macau, MGTO’s Tourist Information Counters will display typhoon information and place "Advice for Travelling in Macao during Typhoon Season" signs in prominent locations to remind about the suspension of public transportation services and other relevant information. The staff at the information counters will also proactively remind travelers to pay attention to transportation and evacuation arrangements during the typhoon period.

MGTO website with information about typhoon: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/travelessential/useful-info/what-you-need-to-know-about-typhoon-season

Mobile text messages to alert visitors and residents

When notified that typhoon signals number 3 and number 8 will be hoisted in Macao, MGTO immediately sends information to registered Macao residents travelling abroad and tourists in Macao via SMS regarding the typhoon and reminds them to pay attention to sea, land and air traffic arrangements. MGTO will make clear information on the suspension of public transport services and recommend visiting the website of the Information Bureau (www.gcs.gov.mo) for the latest information.

Multi-platform publicity notices during typhoon

MGTO has strengthened the publicity of Macao’s typhoon season weather precautions in official social platforms, through local television stations and television commercials for buses, websites, televisions at the Tourist Information counters under MGTO, as well as outdoor large-scale LED, broadcasting the promotional video “Safety Tips for Travelers in Macao During Typhoon Season”. The infographic “Advice for travelling in Macao during typhoon season” will be placed on different channels and platforms. During the period affected by typhoons, relevant information will be posted on MGTO website, and information about number 8 typhoon signal will be posted on appropriate channels according to the characteristics of individual platforms.

Tourism Hotline remains in service round the clock

During the time when the typhoon signal No. 8 or above is hoisted, MGTO will maintain the 24-hour operator service of the Tourism Hotline (2833 3000). Operations of the Office’s Tourist Information counters are suspended, while the Macao Grand Prix Museum and Ritz Building are closed temporarily.