Fusion Fuel Green Hosts Second Quarter 2023 Investor Update

SABUGO, Portugal, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Won €2.46 million green hydrogen equipment supply contract with CSIC in Spain

Published inaugural ESG Report

1 MW project in Italy using Fusion Fuel technology awarded grant to support its execution​

Further invoices issued for technology and turn-key project sales

Subsequent Events​

Announced long-term green hydrogen offtake contract with a Spanish industrial group

Submitted three projects to Spanish H2 Pioneers II program and four projects to the new Portuguese C-14 program, cumulatively representing nearly 70 MW of electrolyzer capacity. Finalized acceptance tests at the Exolum hydrogen plant

Creating strategic partnership with Duferco Energia to enter Italian market, starting with a 1 MW HEVO-Chain Series NC project in Southern Italy

Signed agreement with Hydrogen Ventures to reach FID on a €20+ million project in Portugal by end of 2023

In negotiations with BGR Energy to install 1 MW HEVO-Chain demonstrator in India in 2024



