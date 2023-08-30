Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,628 in the last 365 days.

Ragnarok Origin Received a Foreign Version Number by Chinese Government

Seoul, Korea, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Origin received a foreign version number by Chinese government disclosed on August 29, 2023.

Ragnarok Origin has demonstrated the global power of Ragnarok IP with outstanding performances since its launching in Korea in 2020, Japan and North America in 2021, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in 2022 and Southeast Asia in 2023, respectively.

Gravity said that “We are very pleased that the day we can officially introduce Ragnarok Origin to Chinese market is one step closer. We will try our best to provide successful services through thorough localization steps.”

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim
Chief Financial Officer
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee
IR Manager
Gravity Co., Ltd.
Email: ir@gravity.co.kr
Telephone: +82-2-2132-7800


You just read:

Ragnarok Origin Received a Foreign Version Number by Chinese Government

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more