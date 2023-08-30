Nikkiso Sponsors 2023 Central German Hydrogen Congress and Presents Its Hydrogen Growth Strategy

FREYBURG, Germany, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group) is pleased to sponsor this year’s Central Hydrogen Congress event and present its hydrogen growth strategy for German and European clean energy markets.



Nikkiso’s Clean Energy & Industrial Gases business has more than 50 years of cryogenics experience, and with the Group’s recent acquisition of Cryotec, it has greatly increased its ability to support and enable the growing hydrogen markets in Europe.

“Nikkiso’s leadership in advanced hydrogen technologies and applications and our extensive global experience building hydrogen infrastructure and developing innovative solutions will support Germany’s desire to accelerate its energy transition to a net zero economy using hydrogen,” said Peter Wagner, CEO, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases.

Nikkiso Cryotec is a member of Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases, located in Wurzen, Saxony. The business specializes in custom solutions for CO₂ plants and plants that produce and technical gases. It has more than 2,000m² (21,500 ft²) of manufacturing area and more than 2,000 m² (21,500 ft²) of storage space which enables in-house production of numerous international projects.

Currently, Nikkiso Cryotec is developing customized solutions for industry and agriculture, transportation and traffic, medical and pharmaceutical industry, chemical and petrochemical industry as well as for metal processing and metallurgy.

“Our sponsorship of the Central German Hydrogen Congress event is a symbol of Nikkiso’s commitment to growing our presence in Germany and the European clean energy markets,” said Corinne Ziege, managing director, Nikkiso Cryotec.

“We intend to support the development of efficient and safe infrastructure for hydrogen supply, develop hydrogen fueling stations throughout Germany and Europe, and support public advocacy and education efforts regarding the use of hydrogen as a clean energy source.”

About Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group is part of the Industrial Division of Nikkiso co. Lt. Japan. The Group operates in the US, under Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.). The Group member companies manufacture, and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural Gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery as well as Carbon Capture Solutions. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.NikkisoCEIG.com and www.Nikkiso.com.

